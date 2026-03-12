The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ckd's avatar
ckd
3h

I appreciated your observation - "fragile systems bend toward their most dysfunctional member..."

and d being a logical outcome of decades of decline ... a manifestation of what our country has become -- I would add - what all of us have become. Is this the logical course of the experiment

in democracy?

Reply
Share
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
2h

Thank you for the article, Mary. Those are two gentlemen who know more about democracy than even I, do. As for Mr. Fetterman, I am convinced he doesn’t know who or what to do with his Senate seat as I heard he has had mini strokes . The GOP is using Senator Fetterman as good will on their platform. If he is that ill he should retire his Senate seat. Mr. Rothkopf, I am still oatmeal raisin cookie woke. I definitely indeed love the funny banter in your faces . Especially at this moment of time where soldiers are putting their lives on the lines for us in this democracy. Thank you to all three of you. If you like Independent Media, and where fake news go to die please subscribe to The Good In US by Mary Trump. If you can please subscribe to Need To know by David Rothkopf.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture