[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

I had an amazing conversation with my incredible wife, Ronda Cress, about our new PAC that’s a political action committee called Mary Trump’s Transcend PAC. Ronda and I co-founded this PAC for reasons we get into in this conversation about money in politics, how to get money out of politics and the kinds of leaders we need and that our PAC is going to support. Hope you enjoy it.

Mary Trump's Transcends PAC

Ronda Cress: Welcome, everyone, to Big Voice Wednesday.

If you’re new here, Big Voice Wednesday is a weekly conversation with people doing extraordinary work in their communities. It’s an opportunity to step away from the relentless news cycle and spend time with inspiring people who are creating positive change in unexpected ways.

I’m especially happy this week because I’m joined by my wife, Mary Trump. It feels particularly fitting that my first live Substack and my first live Big Voice Wednesday are with Mary, who was also my very first guest when the series began.

So welcome, Mary. It’s wonderful to have you here.

Mary Trump: It’s great to be in the other room from you and wonderful to be with everybody. Thanks so much for joining us.

And speaking of inspiring people, I should really be interviewing you, but we’ll save that for another time.

Ronda Cress: I’m going to resist doing what many women instinctively do and immediately dismiss that compliment.

Instead, I’ll simply say thank you.

I’m feeling especially celebratory this week despite the constant negative news. This is my first Substack Live, it’s Pride Month, and I’ve been wearing one of my many Pride shirts almost every day. Juneteenth is also approaching, and I hope everyone finds a local celebration because it’s always important and feels especially meaningful this year.

I’m also incredibly excited about the launch of our new PAC, so Mary, tell everyone what we’re hoping to accomplish and why we chose this moment.

Mary Trump: PAC stands for Political Action Committee, an organization designed to raise money for candidates and causes.

Mary Trump’s Transcend PAC

We launched ours on Sunday because it felt like the perfect counter-programming to the obscenity taking place at the White House, the People’s House, where sixty million taxpayer dollars funded a grotesque display of corruption and self promotion.

Transcend PAC exists to push back against exactly that kind of politics.

Much of what we’re experiencing has been enabled by the overwhelming influence of money in politics, thanks in large part to John Roberts and the corrupt, illegitimate supermajority on the Supreme Court.

We also wanted to create a PAC that sends as much money as possible directly to candidates and causes. Too many organizations simply don’t do that.

Transparency is central to our mission. We want supporters to know where their contributions go, and we want to support candidates who understand what’s at stake, who refuse to make common cause with fascists, and who are prepared to make bold, transformational changes that ensure we never find ourselves in a moment like this again.

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Our goal is to support public servants committed to building the multicultural democracy America has always aspired to become.

Ronda Cress: One reason we’re so excited about this project is that we’re intentionally trying to do things differently.

The status quo wasn’t working, and simply returning to it isn’t enough.

People often hear the word PAC without realizing there are different types. Corporate PACs collect contributions through corporations or labor organizations, and candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez often refuse those donations because they don’t want either the influence or the appearance of influence from corporations.

Then there are super PACs, which are essentially the wild west of political fundraising. They can raise enormous amounts of money, often without disclosing donors, creating the dark money system that expanded dramatically after Citizens United.

We are neither.

Transcend PAC is a hybrid PAC, allowing us to support candidates running for federal, state, and local office while maintaining transparency. Every contribution is reported to the Federal Election Commission. There are no anonymous donors.

Mary Trump: I should probably mention the name.

It’s called Mary Trump’s Transcend PAC. The name includes mine simply for recognition and search purposes, but this is equally Ronda’s PAC.

If you search Mary Trump Transcend PAC or visit marytrumptranscendpac.org, you’ll find our website, our mission, and eventually every endorsement and update we make.

People have asked why we’re starting another PAC.

The answer is simple.

This is the most consequential political moment of our lifetimes. Corruption is everywhere, dark money dominates politics, and too many elected officials, including corporatist establishment Democrats, are failing to meet the moment.

If money is going to continue driving politics, then we want to make sure it reaches candidates who are willing to transform the system rather than preserve it.

Long term, we want publicly funded elections and a political system no longer driven by wealth, but until that happens, organizations like ours are necessary.

Ronda also brings something invaluable to this project.

She spent her career as a civil servant, most recently as an attorney in the Disability Rights Section of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. Supporting candidates who genuinely believe in public service is fundamental to everything we’re trying to accomplish.

Ronda Cress: That experience has made this transition incredibly eye opening.

Throughout my career I intentionally stayed away from partisan politics. Public servants certainly retain First Amendment rights and can participate as private citizens, but I always believed the work itself was more important than politics.

Coming into this space has been astonishing.

People assume that because I worked in government I must already understand fundraising and political infrastructure. The truth is exactly the opposite.

What I’ve discovered is an enormous fundraising industry built around elections, and I find much of it deeply troubling.

Even beyond super PACs and dark money, the amount of money flowing through politics seems fundamentally inconsistent with democratic principles.

We’re participating because this is the system that exists, and we don’t want to enter these challenges with one arm tied behind our backs, but we’re doing so with open eyes.

The more I learn, the more convinced I become that publicly funded elections deserve serious consideration.

Another thing we’re being very intentional about is language.

If you visit our website, you’ll notice we deliberately avoid words like fight and battle. Those terms reinforce division, and division is one of authoritarianism’s most effective tools.

Language matters.

That doesn’t mean we’re any less committed or bold. It means we’re choosing persuasion over polarization and dialogue over conflict.

Mary Trump: Exactly.

We’re trying to transcend corruption, chaos, division, partisanship, and cruelty.

That doesn’t mean pretending everything is fine or reaching across the aisle simply for appearances.

We have to be extraordinarily clear eyed about where we are, how we got here, and what kinds of leaders we need moving forward.

We’re not interested in returning to where we were because where we were is exactly how we arrived here.

We want candidates who embrace accountability, understand the importance of civil service, and are committed to building something better.

Part of that means creating a positive vision without confusing kindness for weakness.

We live in a culture where cruelty is too often mistaken for strength while empathy is dismissed as weakness.

The opposite is true.

Being willing to listen, include others, and have difficult conversations with people we disagree with takes enormous strength.

Ronda Cress: I couldn’t agree more.

Ultimately, I’d love to move beyond the entrenched tribalism of Democrat versus Republican and focus instead on building a truly multicultural, inclusive, representative democracy.

This project extends far beyond Donald Trump.

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Mary Trump: Absolutely.

This isn’t just about 2026 or 2028.

It’s a long term project.

Democrats too often win, become complacent, and assume everything will work itself out. Republicans lose and immediately begin planning the next decade.

We have to think about 2032, 2034, and beyond because it took decades to arrive at this dangerous moment, and it won’t take two or four years to build something better.

That’s one of the principles guiding every endorsement we make.

Ronda Cress: Exactly.

We’re committed to the long haul because this challenge extends beyond one person to an entire movement that enabled and protected him.

Thank you all for joining us and making my first Substack Live such a wonderful experience.

Being on camera is far outside my comfort zone, but these are times that call on all of us to step beyond our comfort zones and use whatever gifts we have.

Please continue following our work, visit marytrumptranscendpac.org, and stay tuned for our first endorsements.

Always remember that even the smallest action can create meaningful change.

Mary Trump: One final thought.

Six years ago, I was exactly where Ronda is now, doing things I never imagined I’d be doing.

What she’s created is extraordinary.

If you haven’t already, please subscribe to her Substack, The Little Girl with a Big Voice, and visit marytrumptranscendpac.org.

Whether you’re able to donate or simply sign up for updates, you’ll help us build a community dedicated to supporting candidates, organizations, and ideas that strengthen democracy.

Every contribution matters, and we promise to use every dollar thoughtfully and responsibly.

Ronda, thank you for having me.

Ronda Cress: And thank you, Mary.

I’ll see you in the living room in about five seconds.

Thanks to everyone for joining us, and take care.

Mary Trump: Bye, everybody.

Mary Trump’s Transcend PAC