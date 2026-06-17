The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Susan Coleman's avatar
Susan Coleman
1d

Totally agree with you. Our adversary system is at the heart of our patriarchal culture, so that means big changes are needed. Thanks for your work.

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Natalie Dickter's avatar
Natalie Dickter
1d

Fantastic news!

Are you aware that 29,200 Marylanders have been fired, forced out or resigned under duress by the regime from their federal civil service jobs as of 4/30/26?

Nine of them (formerly with FBI, USAID or NIH) are running for every level of office from Congress to school boards and races in between. Would be great if your new PAC could support their campaigns. Thank you for everything you're doing to stop the madness!

https://www.thebanner.com/politics-power/state-government/maryland-fired-federal-workers-donald-trump-candidates-P2CA3AFE6JH67GQQPUZJE3XXAU/?bis=article-action-facebook&fbclid=IwY2xjawSf_utleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEePXSkB5gaM5al4uM03NdUwqZHd3PDstTSJXshbnFarN41cU3uS9QtwW1TL60_aem_jhePcVpL0M-GAY_l5NgMGQ

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