The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Critical Thinking's avatar
Critical Thinking
5h

The greatest game ever:

Isn’t televised.

Has 342 million players.

The players don’t know they are playing.

Designed for both team to lose.

What is it? It’s called “Divide and Conquer”

The teams are Republicans and Democrats.

The winners are the Oligarchs.

The following really happened to me. The surrounding details aren’t important here:

I found myself sinking in the equivalent of quicksand. The one thing about quicksand that you need to learn REALLY FAST is to stop what you’re doing and think. Continuing to try walking simply sucks you down deeper and deeper! Now is a time that it’s really, really important to stop, breath and reassess things.

Democrats, Republicans and Independents we all need to stop the insanity and THINK as if our life depends on it. Forget all the animosity, name calling and prejudices. Stop watching and listening to entities that promote animosity or negative viewpoints Start listening to opinions that are different than yours. YOUR and your children’s lives may depend on it. The worst that could happen is we all feel and live better, happier and less stressful lives.

If you wish to dive deeper you will probably enjoy the following link with references to stories (even Dr Seuss) and historic examples of this divide and conquer process.

https://chatgpt.com/share/6a36c712-7afc-83ea-9161-01a7cd2a7fb2

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Judith Van Herik's avatar
Judith Van Herik
4h

Amen, Ronda and Mary. You evoke my professors and fellow and sororal classmates, class of 1968 , The University of Chicago College. How hopeful!!

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