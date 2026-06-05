The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
4h

This is a lovely conversation with, Mr. Beschloss. The President must be off his rocker so to speak. I thought I had cognitive issues. His are really bad.

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Stasia's avatar
Stasia
5h

Trump is off the scale in every way. Vance also needs to keep his nose out of hate mongering in the U.K. All distorted cognition, often deliberate and to shock; same with Farage his mate!

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