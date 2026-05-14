The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Darrell Smith's avatar
Darrell Smith
2h

He was blinking they scream. If he is up all night rage posting...she did it they scream. But he falls asleep, so what is he doing all night when he should be sleeping? You bitch they scream. You're posting fake news they scream.

Scream? What happened to sensible people who report facts and don't judge? This is not Donald's World. It is not Donald's nation. He doesn't own the White House. This is reality.

Reality and Donald have had a head-on collision all of his miserable life

I live in the real world. Thank you all for living there with me.

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Debi's avatar
Debi
2h

Donald doesn't exist in the world most of the rest of us live in. He has created a fantasy world for himself that is comprised of those who believe they benefit by going along with his fantasy. He doesn't appear to have any REAL FRIENDS. People stay close to him for transactional benefits. It would be a life worthy of great pity for its absence of meaningful human connections, if he weren't so busy filling the massive voids with revenge and racism and hatred and misanthropy and misogyny.

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