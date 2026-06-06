[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

Mary Trump: I got together with my friend and fellow Nerd Avenger Wajahat Ali, and we discussed the devastating impact of the incompetent hack Bari Weiss on CBS News in general and 60 Minutes in particular. Please enjoy.

Wajahat Ali: Before we talk about all the idiocy, let’s start with some good news. Mary was in The New York Times over the weekend, and my parents called me and said, “Did you know Mary was married?” And I said, “Yes, of course.” Then I remembered Mary had told me not to tell anyone. They said, “No, we just saw this wonderful profile in The New York Times.” It was such a lovely story about your relationship. So congratulations, Mary. Your wife seems brilliant, talented, and wonderful. It was a great profile.

Mary Trump: I’m very happy. We’re really pleased with the profile. Apparently, I forgot to tell you that you didn’t have to keep it a secret anymore, so sorry about that. It was a lot of fun to do. My wife, Ronda Cress, is an extraordinary person. In addition to being someone I’m incredibly lucky to be with, she’s a former attorney with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. She was one of the many people who left in the wake of Donald’s election. That’s a tragedy, but she’s incredible. It was nice to be able to share that part of our lives with the world, unlike the things we’re about to talk about.

Wajahat Ali: One of my favorite parts was Ronda saying she wasn’t all that impressed with you at first. I immediately liked her.

Mary Trump: She is not easily impressed.

Wajahat Ali: I was also shocked to learn you’re a lesbian.

Mary Trump: I’ve been keeping that under wraps.

Wajahat Ali: That explains why trying to set you up with men never worked.

Mary Trump: And I keep forgetting to tell you to stop doing that.

Wajahat Ali: We need moments of joy because we’re living under an authoritarian and corrupt regime. Speaking of that, let’s talk about what happened with CBS and 60 Minutes. This isn’t just media news. This is about freedom of speech, the role of the press, and an authoritarian government silencing criticism.

But before that, let’s discuss the Supreme Court’s latest decision. The Court effectively allowed an intentionally discriminatory congressional map in Alabama to stand, despite lower courts finding that it disenfranchised Black voters. At this point, if a Democrat isn’t running on Supreme Court reform, I don’t need them. Without the Court, we get nothing.

Mary Trump: A lot of us have been saying that for years. It has always astonished me that Democrats failed to focus enough on local races, failed to build media infrastructure, and failed to make the Supreme Court central to every presidential campaign.

Without the Supreme Court, you get nothing. With the Supreme Court, you can protect everything: civil rights, voting rights, elections, and the regulatory state. Those are not minor details.

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I have nothing but contempt for the corrupt and illegitimate supermajority on the Court. None of this surprises me. We live in an age of brazen corruption. At least two of those justices are among the most corrupt ever to serve.

As horrifying as this decision is, my hope is that it forces Democrats to stop pretending the Court is above criticism. If you’re running as a Democrat, Supreme Court reform should be nonnegotiable. Not cosmetic reform. Expand the Court. Implement term limits. Establish enforceable ethics standards. Undo the most destructive rulings. Create a Court that actually cares about the Constitution and the rights of the American people instead of serving a white Christian nationalist minority.

Wajahat Ali: The reason I criticize the Democratic establishment is because the stakes are so high. ICE is killing Americans and covering it up. We warned this would happen. The Israeli government is led by extremists who have no interest in peace. Billionaires continue to accumulate power. Yet many Democrats still refuse to call for meaningful action.

Even now, many Democratic candidates are not talking about Supreme Court reform, are still taking money from powerful interests, and are still missing the moment. People are fed up. It feels like pitchfork time.

Mary Trump: I agree. Democrats continue to miss the moment. They don’t seem to understand that this could be the year not only to win decisively but to move the party toward where most Americans already are.

And let’s be clear. Moving left doesn’t mean moving to the fringe. The Democratic Party today is roughly where the center-right was decades ago. Most Americans support positions that Democrats are still afraid to embrace.

So voters need to force the issue. Primary establishment Democrats when possible. Demand support for Supreme Court reform, ending the filibuster, electoral reform, and accountability for the people who have damaged our institutions, our Constitution, and our democracy.

Wajahat Ali: That brings us to the media. The people sitting in the front row at Donald’s inauguration weren’t journalists. They were billionaires and tech oligarchs.

Larry Ellison, one of the richest men on Earth, has enormous influence through Oracle. His son David Ellison has taken control of Paramount and CBS. A merger moved forward after Paramount settled with Donald Trump for millions of dollars. Then came the cancellation of Stephen Colbert and the upheaval at CBS.

Scott Pelley has now spoken out and accused leadership of undermining 60 Minutes. He said there was interference, pressure, and meddling in coverage involving both Donald Trump and Israel. Why is this so important?

Mary Trump: First of all, Bari Weiss is a hack. Good for Scott Pelley for saying what needed to be said.

This is the destruction of an American institution. I grew up watching 60 Minutes and Walter Cronkite. It represented real journalism.

What is happening at CBS should alarm everybody. It is a symbol of where we are headed. We should all be deeply concerned.

And it highlights the fact that Democrats need to be doing more. Social media platforms need regulation. The FCC needs real authority. We need stronger protections for journalism.

I don’t think people fully appreciate how damaging this will be if it continues unchecked.

Wajahat Ali: It’s already happening everywhere. Elon Musk transformed Twitter. Facebook serves whoever is in power. TikTok, CBS, and potentially CNN are all being influenced by the same wealthy interests. Local newspapers are disappearing. Right-wing talk radio dominates. Algorithms reward outrage.

These billionaires are buying everything.

Mary Trump: And we can’t overstate how damaging that is.

Independent and neutral voices are being pushed out. It’s not just left-wing voices. Entire spaces for factual reporting are shrinking.

Podcasting is dominated by heavily funded right-wing personalities. Social media platforms increasingly suppress independent voices. The answer isn’t to give up those spaces, but we need support.

People who care about democracy need to invest in independent media. We need institutions committed to facts, truth, and democratic values.

So far, I don’t see enough people stepping up.

Wajahat Ali: And the problem is that money influences both parties. Many politicians are still funded by the same billionaires who are consolidating media and building what looks increasingly like a techno-authoritarian future.

Mary Trump: Which is exactly why Citizens United needs to be overturned.

There’s an organization dedicated to that mission called End Citizens United. Taking money out of politics levels the playing field. It reduces the influence of special interests and gives candidates who genuinely want to serve their communities a fighting chance.

It’s absurd that Senate races cost hundreds of millions of dollars. During the 2024 cycle, enormous sums were spent on consultants and advertising. Take money out of politics, and the entire dynamic changes.

It’s infinitely worse on the right, but it remains a serious problem everywhere.

Wajahat Ali: Meanwhile, consultants continue to make fortunes while missing obvious opportunities. Instead of embracing successful new voices and ideas, they spend millions trying to manufacture them.

But let’s talk about the media itself. Many journalists still seem more interested in maintaining access than telling the truth. What does that say about the profession?

Mary Trump: It’s disgraceful.

Selling your soul for access is a betrayal of journalism’s purpose. Journalism should be committed to facts and inherently supportive of democracy.

If staying close to authoritarians matters more to you than integrity, then you need to rethink your priorities.

Wajahat Ali: That’s why the story of 60 Minutes matters so much. It was one of the last broadly trusted institutions in American journalism. Walter Cronkite was once considered the most trusted man in America. Now institutions like that are being hollowed out and replaced by people willing to serve power.

Freedom is one of the reasons people came to this country. The freedom to criticize leaders. The freedom to mock presidents. The freedom to challenge authority.

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And now we’re watching those freedoms come under attack.

Mary Trump: Which is why people need to understand that all of this is happening because Donald is weak.

Strong people do not need to rig systems in their favor. They don’t need to silence critics. They don’t need to control institutions.

Donald does.

And as dangerous as this moment is, that fact should give us some comfort. His behavior is proof of weakness, not strength.

I still believe we are going to prevail.

I apologize for being a little under the weather, and thank you for ending a little early today.

Everybody can check out my Substack, The Good in Us. We’re on YouTube at Mary Trump Media. We’re also on social media platforms and Patreon.

Wajahat Ali: Patreon is great because people can support your work directly.

Mary Trump: Exactly. We share bonus content there, behind-the-scenes material, bloopers, and other things that don’t fit elsewhere. It helps support everything we’re doing.

Wajahat Ali: If you want Mary to stay healthy and continue her work, support her on Patreon.

Everything at The Left Hook is free. If people want to support us, wonderful. If not, that’s okay too. But support independent voices you trust because they matter.

Mary Trump: And I just need to say that Wajahat Ali remains an even worse capitalist than ever.

Wajahat Ali: That’s true. But if people are going to spend money, I’d rather they spend it on something worthwhile.

Mary, congratulations again on your marriage. My parents were genuinely happy for you after reading that profile.

Mary Trump: Please send them my best. They’re wonderful, and I’d love to meet them someday.

Wajahat Ali: Thank you all for watching. Be kind, be informed, and please don’t be a fascist.