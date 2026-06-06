The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Critical Thinking's avatar
Critical Thinking
2h

Good points all. I’m reminded once again of how much I’m tired of the political system being as corrupt and lost as it’s become. I’m a Democrat but the party seems to have lost its way. I know what I think it should be but it seems elections and fighting the republicans has taken over being good stewards of the country.

I vote for a major overhaul of the system and elimination of opportunities for corruption. Talk the talk but be sure to walk the walk! But for now STOP TRUMP.

Reply
Share
Kathleen McCartney's avatar
Kathleen McCartney
2h

Dear Mary and Wajahat,

For those of us who were born yesterday, or were asleep when Citizens United came to be, can you give a short explanation of what this legislation did and the consequences we are now living with? Thank you!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture