[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

Mary Trump: So let’s start with Graham Platner, shall we? Let’s start with the fact that he dropped out of the race yesterday.

I have a couple of questions about how we got here. Why do Democrats keep choosing candidates like this or putting forward challengers who have absolutely no hope of inspiring the base during a moment that requires thinking outside the box? I’m looking at you, as always, Chuck Schumer. There is a lot of blame to go around.

I blame the people who failed to properly vet this guy, even when there were very troubling warning signs early on. I blame establishment Democrats who thought they were playing it safe by running the only Democrat I’m aware of who had previously won statewide office. This isn’t ageist, it’s simply reality. They wanted a freshman senator who would begin serving at the age of seventy-eight, and whose campaign pitch was that she would only serve one term. That’s not exactly inspiring.

I also blame the people who endorsed him without addressing the obvious concerns. Bernie Sanders, for example, had still not, as far as I was aware, revoked his endorsement. So how did we get here? Why do we keep getting here? And when are Democrats going to stop pretending that because Republicans have Nazi rapists in office, somehow we can lower our standards too? That seems like a terrible argument.

Most importantly, what are we going to do now? We have until July 27 to field a replacement for Platner.

Wajahat Ali: I think this is actually a really good microcosm of American politics over the last ten years.

If we’re being honest with ourselves, we have to ask how Donald Trump, a man with countless warning signs, no governing experience, and obvious disqualifications, managed to defeat Hillary Clinton. Neither of us was particularly enthusiastic about Hillary Clinton, but we both did everything we could to help her because she was unquestionably qualified and we knew we wouldn’t be living through this nightmare if she had won.

Instead, America chose Donald Trump once, and then chose him again.

Some of those voters are committed MAGA supporters. They’re part of the cult. But many others voted for Joe Biden in 2020 and later decided they were finished with the establishment. They looked at the status quo and concluded they were willing to take a chance on someone as dangerous as Donald Trump because they believed he might shake up a system that had failed them.

I think that’s the broader context we have to keep in mind when we talk about Graham Platner.

He had no political experience. There were numerous warning signs. People on the left had discussed them for months. I spoke with people who knew him personally. They mentioned the tattoo, Blackwater, the PTSD, and a series of other concerns. Yet, despite all of that, he represented something many voters were desperately looking for.

He wasn’t the establishment.

He campaigned against forever wars. He campaigned against billionaires. He opposed ICE. He presented himself as someone completely outside the traditional political system.

Mainers looked at him and saw someone familiar. They saw veterans. They saw people who had struggled. They saw a redemption story. They heard him explain the mistakes in his past and say, “I was drunk when I got the tattoo. I joined Blackwater, but I’m a different man now.”

For a long time, that explanation worked.

Then The New York Times story appeared just before the primary. I’ll be honest. Before I read it, I thought that if it involved allegations of rape or sexual assault, he would be finished. I read the article and saw that six former girlfriends described very different experiences, while one woman, who did not accuse him of rape or sexual assault, had ties to the political right and there wasn’t corroborating evidence.

At that point I thought, “All right, this is up to the voters of Maine.”

And despite everything, they overwhelmingly chose Platner.

The really striking part is what happened after the scandals became public. Among voters who had heard about the controversies, he was essentially tied with Susan Collins. But once many voters concluded that the establishment was trying to destroy him, he actually gained support.

That’s what I think people need to understand.

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We’re living in a political environment where huge numbers of Americans no longer trust institutions. They don’t trust establishment politicians. They don’t trust establishment media. They don’t trust either political party.

Before the scandals overwhelmed his campaign, Platner represented opposition to the billionaire class, opposition to endless wars, opposition to ICE, and opposition to politics as usual.

Janet Mills may be perfectly competent, but to many voters she represented more of the same.

That is why Mainers embraced Platner.

My position all along was simple. Whoever Maine Democrats nominated, I would support because defeating Susan Collins had to remain the priority.

Now we’re in a completely different situation.

I do think there’s a path forward. Troy Jackson is someone many people respect. He has credibility with both progressives and the Democratic establishment. If Platner has to step aside, and I absolutely believe he has to, then Democrats need to unite quickly behind somebody who can actually win.

I’m also glad to see more Democrats coming to that conclusion. Ro Khanna has spoken up. Zohran Mamdani’s supporters have spoken up. Elizabeth Warren has now spoken up as well. Michelle Goldberg said exactly what many of us were thinking. Once you learn enough information, it’s over.

Platner has to step aside.

The difference between Democrats and Republicans has to matter.

Look at Republicans. Ken Paxton remains in office despite endless scandals. Pete Hegseth survived allegations that would have ended almost anyone else’s career. Then, of course, there’s Donald Trump.

That’s the distinction we have to preserve.

Mary Trump: Exactly. I’m not equating Democrats with Republicans because, at least in recent history, Democrats have generally maintained a no-tolerance policy when it comes to this kind of conduct.

My frustration is that they consistently ignore early warning signs. They fail to properly vet candidates once they begin gaining momentum, and they convince themselves they can simply ride the wave all the way to victory.

I refuse to believe that, in the entire state of Maine, the only viable Democratic candidates were Janet Mills and Graham Platner. That’s simply not credible.

Janet Mills is perfectly fine. I’ve met her. She’s lovely.

But this is not the political moment for playing it safe.

Wajahat Ali: That’s exactly the problem, Mary. The Democratic establishment essentially told voters, “Platner isn’t good enough. You don’t know what you’re talking about. Our choice is Janet Mills, and you’ll support her because we told you too.”

People kept asking, “Who else do you have?” The answer was always the same: Janet Mills.

That reminds me of what happened a year and a half ago. After Donald won a second time, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put herself forward to lead Democratic Oversight, and Jasmine Crockett sought the communications position. Nancy Pelosi, from her hospital bed, personally worked the phones to line up the votes for Jerry Connolly instead of AOC.

Connolly, who was about to turn seventy-three, had already announced he was battling lung cancer. He became head of Oversight. Jasmine Crockett, one of the party’s strongest communicators, was passed over for Debbie Dingell, who is also in her seventies.

That’s what people are reacting to. The Democratic establishment says, “These are our choices. You’ll vote for them.” Meanwhile, voters are saying, “We want something different.”

That’s why Platner continued gaining support despite the red flags. Voters were looking for someone outside the system, and the establishment never offered them a compelling alternative.

Mary Trump: Exactly. And they also sidelined another candidate who would have been stronger. If I remember correctly, he owned a brewery in Maine. Instead of allowing the field to develop naturally, they decided very early that Janet Mills was the only acceptable option and poured all of their energy into that strategy.

What establishment Democrats still don’t understand is that the Republican base and the Democratic base are fundamentally different.

The Republican base is reactionary. It is driven by authoritarian personalities who overwhelmingly want to preserve the status quo. They will tolerate almost anything in a candidate as long as he is a straight, white, Christian man. We’ve already seen that they will overlook rape, corruption, criminality, and even fascism because they simply want someone who reflects their identity and worldview.

The Democratic base is completely different, especially now.

Democratic voters want change. They want younger leadership. They want people willing to fight. They want left-wing populism. They want leaders who will stand up for working people and who are prepared to pursue deep, structural reform instead of nibbling around the edges.

When I talk about younger leadership, I don’t necessarily mean people in their twenties. I mean people who haven’t become disconnected from the political reality we’re living in. There are certainly older Democrats who remain extraordinarily effective communicators, but too many have simply lost touch with what this moment requires.

That was part of the problem with the AOC and Jerry Connolly example. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has an enormous social media following because she understands how to communicate with people where they are. Jerry Connolly barely had any digital presence at all.

Communication matters. It’s part of governing now, and Democrats continue to underestimate that reality.

Wajahat Ali: I remember watching Jerry Connolly struggle just to position his camera correctly during Zoom meetings. His own staff apparently hadn’t even shown him how to frame himself properly. At the same time, we were being told, “It’s his turn.”

That’s exactly the mentality we’re fighting.

The Democratic base is saying, “We’re in crisis. Nobody is entitled to these positions anymore.”

The political standards have changed dramatically over the last decade because Donald Trump changed them. There’s now a convicted criminal and adjudicated rapist in the White House. Once that becomes normalized, people inevitably begin saying, “Well, Platner isn’t Donald Trump. He made mistakes, but he wants to tax billionaires, abolish ICE, and refuses AIPAC money. The only alternative you’re giving me is Janet Mills.”

Whether we like it or not, that’s how many voters are thinking.

I also thought Hannah Pingree handled yesterday exceptionally well. As the Democratic candidate for governor in Maine, she called on Platner to withdraw, but she also recognized something important.

She said that Platner had tapped into something genuine, that voters who were hungry for change had shown up with tremendous passion and energy. She argued that energy shouldn’t disappear simply because Platner was no longer the candidate. Instead, Democrats should find someone new to carry it forward.

I thought that was exactly the right message.

Mary Trump: I completely agree with her.

And to anybody trying to excuse what happened because Republicans routinely get away with this kind of conduct, stop.

It doesn’t matter what Republicans tolerate. We cannot lower our standards simply because they abandoned theirs years ago.

We have to continue distinguishing ourselves from the people currently running this country because they are, quite simply, criminals.

Of course, Republicans immediately tried to exploit the situation. Kevin McCarthy rushed out to claim that Republicans would never stand behind a candidate with this kind of baggage.

That’s an astonishing statement coming from someone who repeatedly voted to support the adjudicated rapist and convicted criminal currently occupying the Oval Office.

The hypocrisy is staggering.

But I also blame the mainstream media because they have normalized Donald’s behavior.

Donald was found liable for sexual abuse. He was found liable for defamation. He was convicted on felony counts. He faced dozens of criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions. Many of those cases disappeared only because of corrupt judges and political interference.

Yet much of the media now treats him as though he’s simply another ordinary president.

That should never happen.

People like our friend Katie Phang continue referring to him exactly as they should: convicted criminal Donald Trump and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump.

That cannot become optional language simply because people have grown tired of hearing it.

Those facts should remain attached to him forever.

Wajahat Ali: That brings us to another extraordinary double standard.

We have a Republican senator who has effectively disappeared for weeks.

We know Mitch McConnell is hospitalized. Rumors continue circulating about the severity of his condition. His wife left almost immediately for China, where she reportedly met with senior government officials. His daughter deactivated her social media accounts.

If Democrats were hiding the condition of a sitting senator this way, Republicans would be conducting wall-to-wall investigations twenty-four hours a day.

Instead, almost nobody seems interested in asking basic questions about what’s happening.

The silence itself tells you everything about the standards that exist in Washington today.

Mary Trump: One of the things that concerns me most is how quickly people have become accustomed to living in an environment where the unacceptable is treated as ordinary. We keep moving the goalposts instead of asking why we’re tolerating behavior that would have ended any political career just a decade ago.

That is why I keep coming back to the importance of redefining what the political center actually is. For far too long, Democrats have allowed Republicans to dictate the terms of every debate. The moment Republicans lurch farther to the right, Democrats reposition themselves somewhere in between, believing that’s where the center lies.

It doesn’t.

The center should be determined by where the overwhelming majority of Americans actually are on the issues. Most Americans support protecting Social Security and Medicare. They support reproductive freedom. They support stronger gun safety laws. They support voting rights. They support LGBTQ rights. They support taxing the wealthiest Americans fairly. Those are not fringe positions. Those are mainstream positions.

If Democrats actually campaigned unapologetically on the policies most Americans already support, instead of constantly worrying about how Republicans will respond, they would find themselves in a much stronger position politically.

Wajahat Ali: That’s exactly right. Republicans have spent decades pulling the political conversation so far to the right that many Democrats now treat basic liberal democracy as though it’s some kind of radical agenda.

Meanwhile, voters are dealing with housing costs, healthcare, childcare, student debt, and wages that haven’t kept pace with inflation. They want somebody who’s willing to fight for them instead of constantly explaining why meaningful change isn’t possible.

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That’s one of the reasons Zohran Mamdani generated so much enthusiasm. Whether people agree with every one of his proposals or not, he offered a vision that addressed people’s lives directly. He spoke confidently about affordability, public investment, housing, and government actually working for ordinary people.

That kind of optimism matters.

People don’t just want someone who’s against Donald Trump. They want someone who’s for something.

Mary Trump: Exactly. That’s what I’ve been saying for years.

Being anti-Donald is necessary, but it’s not sufficient.

We have to offer people a compelling vision of the future. We have to explain not only what we’re fighting against, but what we’re fighting for. Otherwise, people understandably become discouraged and disengaged.

The other mistake Democrats continue making is assuming voters will simply reward competence.

Competence matters. Of course it does. But competence without inspiration isn’t enough during a moment like this.

People want leaders who acknowledge the seriousness of the crisis while also giving them genuine reasons to believe things can improve. That’s one of the reasons I’ve become so encouraged by younger leaders entering politics. Many of them understand that communication, authenticity, and hope are just as important as policy expertise.

The country is hungry for leadership that speaks honestly about where we are without surrendering to cynicism.

That’s a balance we absolutely have to strike.

Wajahat Ali: Before we wrap up, I have to ask about something a little lighter.

The World Cup is coming to North America, and I know you’re not exactly the world’s biggest soccer fan.

Mary Trump: That’s putting it politely.

I’ll confess something that may disappoint a lot of people. I really don’t understand soccer.

I appreciate that billions of people around the world love it, and I respect that completely. I just didn’t grow up with it, so I don’t have that emotional connection.

What I do appreciate is what major international sporting events can represent when they’re done well. They can bring people together across cultures and remind us of our common humanity.

Unfortunately, because Donald has a way of inserting himself into everything, I worry that even something as positive as the World Cup could become another opportunity for division or self-promotion.

It’s exhausting.

Wajahat Ali: That’s the challenge with everything these days.

You’d like to enjoy something as simple as sports without politics intruding, but politics keeps showing up whether we invite it or not.

Still, I think people also need reminders that joy matters. Community matters. Friendship matters. If we don’t protect those things, then we’re allowing authoritarianism to take more from us than it already has.

Mary Trump: I couldn’t agree more.

One of the lessons I’ve learned over these last several years is that community isn’t optional. It’s essential.

We survive difficult moments by finding each other, supporting one another, and refusing to become isolated. That’s true in politics, and it’s true in our personal lives.

No one gets through periods like this alone.

That’s one of the reasons conversations like these matter so much to me. They remind people that there are still thoughtful, compassionate communities working toward something better.

I think that’s ultimately what gives me hope.

Hope isn’t something that simply appears out of nowhere. It’s something we build together, one conversation, one relationship, and one act of courage at a time.

Wajahat Ali: Mary, as always, it’s a pleasure talking with you. Thanks for joining me, and thanks for continuing to fight the good fight.

Mary Trump: Thank you, my friend. It’s always wonderful talking with you.