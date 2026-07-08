The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Roslyn Reid's avatar
Roslyn Reid
9h

Platner hasn't dropped out yet. And would you believe, he is demanding a say in choosing his replacement? What a set of brass cujones!

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Scott Stroud's avatar
Scott Stroud
10h

When was this taped? The of the conversation rings true, but when I got to the part about the World Cup coming to North America I was a bit perplexed.

Another thing that perplexed me was Plantner gaining support after the sexual assault assertions came out. Aren't liberals/progressives supposed to give a certain amount of credence to such claims? We certainly can't allow ourselves to turn into a mirror image of MAGA where we support a candidate because they say the right things and seem to fit an image.

Everyone is due their day in court, assuming that a court appearance is appropriate, but running for office is not a trial and the appearance of something as egregious as a sex crime can't be overlooked. Particularly if we are going to demand better candidates across the board.

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