The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Lauren's avatar
Lauren
3h

How wonderful that your house is the house so many parents feel safe sending their kids to. I hope your baseketball hoop has more use than the one my sister and I had installed and then didn’t use.

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carolea hassard's avatar
carolea hassard
2h

Are you saying your PAC is going to find candidates that are grounded in reality?

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