[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

Mary Trump: What indeed most people in the United Kingdom think about us. Donald and Elon Musk are betraying our ally Ukraine to benefit our adversary Russia and Vladimir Putin, and we are destabilizing the Middle East as well as undermining our alliances. If only Americans knew as much about American politics as people in Great Britain, the world would be a much better place. Enjoy.

Andrew Marr: Mary Trump is Donald Trump’s niece. She is a psychologist and she is a longtime critic of her uncle. Today, she was able to join me in the studio where I began by asking whether his use of American technology as a weapon against people he disagreed with outside the USA was a moment for widespread rethinking of relationships.

Mary Trump: First of all, Andrew, it is so wonderful to see you in person and be here. Unfortunately, this is where we are though in terms of what is happening in the world because of the chaotic, I do not know if leadership is the right word, but the chaotic rule of Donald Trump. I think this has been a long time coming and it is a little surprising that it has taken so long for people to catch up. It is not just Donald imposing his will, it is Donald being willing to impose his will on behalf of malign actors like Vladimir Putin, for example.

The distinction between pursuing policies one might disagree with and actively colluding with adversaries of the United States is crucial. This is not simply an alternative approach to foreign policy or a difference of opinion about how America should engage with the world. This is the deliberate alignment of the executive office with hostile powers. This is the marshaling of American government resources in service of foreign adversaries. The implications of this shift cannot be overstated.

Andrew Marr: Do you understand why politics at his level has become so personalized? He clearly has something going on with Vladimir Putin, just like he clearly loathes President Zelenskyy.

Mary Trump: He is always been into dominance and he has always played a zero-sum game. And I think what we see playing out and have seen playing out for a long time now is his identification with people who in his view have total power, which is the only way to be strong in his view. And he has nothing but disdain for democratic leaders who understand the importance of diplomacy, statecraft, and compromise because he considers all of those things weaknesses. And now it is playing out in a way that is tragic and obscene, quite frankly.

This is perhaps the most revealing aspect of his entire worldview. To Donald, strength is singularly defined as absolute power with no constraints, no oversight, and no accountability. Everything else registers as weakness. Democracy itself, with its requirements for negotiation and its distribution of power, appears to him as fundamentally weak. Leaders who govern through persuasion and who understand that nations cannot exist in isolation are, in his view, failures. Leaders who use force without limitation, who brook no disagreement and who see other nations as rivals to be dominated rather than partners to be negotiated with, those are the leaders he admires and seeks to emulate.

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Andrew Marr: I was talking to Luke Harding, very experienced foreign correspondent for The Guardian. He has been around a long time, been in Russia a long time, knows the Putin regime pretty well, and he is convinced that President Putin has something, has compromat on Donald Trump. Do you agree with that?

Mary Trump: I think at this point that is undoubtedly true. I just do not know that it matters anymore because Donald is so entirely in Putin’s pocket and his, I do not want to say values, but his goals align with Putin’s goals. Also, because of the way things are going in America, I think Donald is beyond being taken down by some lascivious video of him, no matter how despicable, because he has conditioned his followers to accept any horror he is willing to commit.

The existence of compromising material on Donald has almost become academic. Whether Putin possesses damaging information or not is secondary to the far more immediate and terrifying reality, which is that Donald does not need to be blackmailed to serve Russian interests. His own psychology, his narcissism, his desperate need for admiration from strongmen, his complete indifference to the welfare of ordinary people, and his hunger for money and power have already aligned his interests perfectly with Russia’s. He would pursue Putin’s agenda with genuine enthusiasm. He sees it as strength. He sees it as what a real leader does.

Andrew Marr: This is emperor to emperor in a sense, but I think a lot of people have noticed a new level of heedlessness or aggression or whatever you describe it as in the last few weeks. He is becoming more angry, more Trump than he has been before. And I wonder if this is because the midterms are coming closer and he is frankly scared either of the loss of face or what happens to him in terms of being impeached if he loses both houses of Congress and this is coming closer and closer.

Mary Trump: Absolutely. The midterm elections in America in less than three weeks now look to be a massive defeat for Republicans. I do not want to say for sure that that is what is going to happen, but that is what it looks like. And that will be a massive defeat for Donald because it will expose him to accountability and investigations in the way he has not been because the Republicans have been in charge of everything. So it is sort of a perfect storm of his deterioration cognitively, emotionally, and psychologically. You mentioned the ways he is acting out, his disinhibition, his lack of impulse control, his self-aggrandizement, and combined all of those things with his desperation and that makes for a very volatile mix.

The stakes of what is happening politically cannot be overstated. Donald’s entire presidency has been predicated on the protection he receives from Republican majorities in Congress. The moment that shield is threatened, his behavior becomes increasingly erratic and dangerous. This is not coincidental. This is perfectly predictable based on an understanding of how men with his particular psychological makeup behave when they face the possibility of consequences. He does not retreat. He does not reflect. He escalates. He becomes more aggressive, more disinhibited, and more willing to deploy whatever tools he has available to protect himself.

Andrew Marr: I am frankly losing concentration on aspects of this story because it is so big, but is there an Epstein file aspect to this as well?

Mary Trump: Yeah, I do not know if your viewers heard about this, but Donald gave a rally in Ohio and a protester stood up and said, “Release the Epstein Files.” And she was wearing a t-shirt that said that, which she was exercising her First Amendment rights. The crowd, people in the crowd started beating her up and Donald egged them on.

So clearly that is something that is under his skin for sure. The mention of Epstein, the request for the release of files, the simple presence of someone asking this question in public is enough to provoke a response of extraordinary venom. He does not defend himself. He does not deny anything. He attacks. He demeans. He encourages violence against the protester. He predicts violence will happen to her at home. He calls her mother and father into the picture, suggesting they deserve to suffer. This is the behavior of someone who has something to hide. This is the behavior of someone who is genuinely frightened of exposure.

Andrew Marr: Let me ask about another aspect of your uncle’s behavior. And I want to choose my words very carefully because there is something almost childish in what he is doing at the moment. We had tragic case here of a man jumping, a man who was mentally unwell, jumping into the enclosure of a Siberian tiger and getting mauled to death. And the president of the United States reacted to this story by releasing an artificial intelligence generated video of him wrestling with the same tiger. I just find that. I mean, I have got fairly high levels of amazement fatigue these days, but even I was just completely flabbergasted.

Mary Trump: Yeah. I think even though we should never be surprised by anything he does, we should reserve the right to be shocked. Now what he did by releasing the video of that tragedy was just unspeakable anyway. It showed complete disregard for the family or the impact it could have on people watching it. But his video of himself killing a tiger as if that is a thing that could ever happen points to what you are talking about, this level of prepubescent arrogance and this sense of his own mortality, immortality I should say, and his completely warped idea that he is the killer his father always wanted him to be. It is all playing out.

This moment encapsulates something essential about his psychology that I have been trying to communicate for years. When confronted with a genuine human tragedy, his immediate response is not empathy or reflection or even political calculation. His immediate response is to co-opt the tragedy and use it as a vehicle for his own aggrandizement. He creates a fantasy video of himself as a powerful man, as a killer, as someone who can do what this man could not do. The person who died and the suffering of their family are completely immaterial to him. They are not even background noise. They are simply content. They are simply an opportunity for him to reinforce his own image of power and dominance.

What is particularly revealing is that he is no longer capable of even maintaining a facade of empathy. There was a time when he performed sadness at funerals. There was a time when he at least pretended to care about the suffering of others. That time has passed. Now he does not bother with the performance. He releases an artificial intelligence video of himself wrestling a tiger that just mauled a man to death. He is telling us exactly what he thinks. He is telling us that he is powerful and others are weak. He is telling us that death and suffering are entertainment, that they are content for him to use.

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Andrew Marr: So given that he thinks of himself as a killer, given that the huge electoral pressure is really on him now, what is your worst fear about what happens if he loses badly in the midterms?

Mary Trump: There will not be sufficient power to reign him in. That is why I think it is extremely important, especially if the Democrats win in the midterms and get majorities and can start holding him accountable and slowing down the process of his degradation of America and our alliances, but also other countries need to start reigning him in and hopefully what is happening in Ukraine is a wake-up call.

My fear is not abstract. It is grounded in understanding how men like Donald behave when they face consequences. They do not retreat into private life. They do not accept responsibility. They lash out. They escalate. They find ways to punish those who oppose them. The only check on his behavior has been the protection of Republican majorities in Congress. The moment that shield is removed, there is very little institutional restraint on what he might do. This is where international pressure becomes essential. This is where other nations have to understand that appeasement will not work. Capitulation will not work. Only pushback will work.

Andrew Marr: Well, I was going to ask you about other countries because this is a genuinely perilous moment. So how do you think other countries, other Western nations in particular, should react to it?

Mary Trump: They need to disabuse themselves of the notion that capitulating to him is going to get them anything because clearly they have tried that and what does he do? He goes against his word. He does whatever he wants to do anyway, and he continues to erode our alliances. He is much more aligned with Putin and Kim Jong-Un than he is with any of our NATO allies, and he has betrayed Ukraine in a way that is obscene. So world leaders need to come together and recognize that the only way to mitigate the damage he is doing is to try to stop him at every turn and not give into him.

This is the central message that needs to be heard by every democratic leader in the world. There is no negotiation with someone like Donald. There is no compromise that will be honored. There is no agreement that will be respected if it no longer serves his interests or his mood. There is no consistency to his positions. There is only his will and his needs and his desires. The only language he understands is strength, and strength in this context means unity. It means democratic nations standing together and refusing to be divided by his promises or his threats. It means making clear to him and to Putin that there are consequences for betrayal.

The tragedy is that this should not even need to be said. The Western alliance has survived and thrived for nearly eight decades because of shared values and mutual commitment. The nations of Europe and North America have stood together through decades of conflict and crisis. Now we are in a position where we have to fight to preserve that alliance against someone who claims to represent one of the founding nations of that alliance. It is an inversion of everything we thought we knew about American foreign policy and American leadership. It is a moment of profound danger.

Andrew Marr: Thank you so much for coming in for what has been candidly an alarming conversation, Mary Trump. Thank you so much.

Mary Trump: Thank you. The conversation continues in the comments. So let us know what you think.