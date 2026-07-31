The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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margaret pennetti's avatar
margaret pennetti
6h

Envision, if you will, “Dr. Strangelove,” Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece. Major Kong is riding a nuclear weapon to earth, waving his cowboy hat and crying “Yee-haw!” That's what is coming our way.

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Patricia Menard's avatar
Patricia Menard
6h

I am done with Donald. (I muss not be the first to think of that. But I am french Canadian so pardon me...)

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