The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa P. Singer's avatar
Lisa P. Singer
2d

Perhaps it wasn't such a good idea to starve 42 million Americans before an election day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Nancy Marzano's avatar
Nancy Marzano
2d

And you play an important part in it. Ty, Mary❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
116 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture