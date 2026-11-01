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There are three days until the midterm elections, also known as the most important election of our lifetime. On November 3, Americans are going to decide who controls Congress and who controls state and local governments.

This election comes after nearly two years in which Donald and his regime have expanded executive power to an alarming degree, with the complicity of the corrupt, illegitimate supermajority of the Supreme Court and the Republican controlled Congress. Together, they have dismantled protections millions of Americans rely on, targeted vulnerable communities, and involved this country in another war Donald promised he would never start.

At the same time, Donald, his family, and their inner circle have made billions of dollars through corrupt private business ventures. As millions of Americans struggle to afford groceries, housing, and healthcare, Donald dismisses their suffering, calling affordability a con job invented by the Democrats. He claims gas prices will fall right after the midterms, and he will send 5,000 dollar bribes to Americans if Republicans win.

Donald has also graded his own economy an A plus, plus, plus, plus, which tells you everything about how closely he is paying attention to the grocery bill.

His record on health care is no more impressive. He has been promising a better, cheaper replacement for the Affordable Care Act for a decade, and in July 2020, he said a full and complete healthcare plan would be ready within two weeks. Four years later, he merely said he had the concept of a plan. In 2026, the White House finally released what it called the great healthcare plan, but it was a one page framework that has led nowhere.

The tax and spending legislation Donald signed on July 4, 2025 is projected by the Congressional Budget Office to leave approximately 10 million additional Americans without health insurance over the next decade. The poorest households would lose approximately 1,200 dollars a year through changes to taxes and government benefits, while the wealthiest would gain more than 13,000 dollars. Republicans tell us there isn’t enough money for healthcare, food assistance, education, or the programs we depend on.

But if that’s true, it’s true in part because Donald, his family, and the billionaires he associates with are making obscene fortunes at our expense. Millions of Americans right now are struggling to afford groceries, housing, healthcare, and gasoline, yet Donald dismisses their suffering as though it is nothing more than a talking point that concerns him not at all. Meanwhile, Reuters examined four cryptocurrency ventures associated with Donald and his useless children and estimated that the Trump family made approximately 2.3 billion dollars between the middle of 2024 and April 2026. During roughly the same period, outside investors lost almost exactly the same amount, 2.3 billion dollars in unrealized losses.

Then there is the hatred of immigrants that Donald traffics in. He promised mass deportations after stoking fears that immigrants are the reason real Americans are suffering, all while he and his regime tried desperately to redefine what it means to be American.

ICE and Customs and Border Protection, which continue to deploy masked federal agents into American cities, have a combined budget of over 200 billion dollars. As part of this push against immigrants, the right to due process has been trampled. The once storied Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department has been brought to its knees under the malign leadership of Harmeet Dhillon, and its ranks have been reduced by almost 75 percent in an unprecedented destruction of institutional memory. It will take us generations to repair.

After Donald tore up the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Iran nuclear deal reached during the Obama administration, Iran, not surprisingly, expanded its uranium enrichment program. That agreement guaranteed strict limits on Iran’s nuclear program while subjecting Iran to international inspections. Now Americans are paying billions of dollars for a war Donald says was necessary to prevent a nuclear threat that had already been prevented by the agreement he tore up.

By September 3, the Pentagon estimated the cost of Donald’s war against Iran at about 43.6 billion dollars. The Congressional Budget Office projects it could continue costing approximately 3 billion dollars a month. Over 20 American service members have been killed and many more have been injured. Thousands of civilians, including many children, have died. The disruption to global energy markets is making life’s basic necessities increasingly unaffordable for many of us, yet Donald still manages to use taxpayer dollars to rip down the East Wing, build his billion dollar ballroom, pave over the Rose Garden, destroy the reflecting pool, and erect a triumphal arch in his honor. But no Medicaid or SNAP benefits for the rest of us, though we can have that, can we?

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For all of these reasons and many, many others, control of Congress matters. The Constitution intentionally lays out a divided government of three separate yet equal branches that act as checks and balances on one another.

The fact that this Republican Congress has ceded its constitutional power to a rogue executive branch doesn’t change the fact that Congress is supposed to control federal spending, conduct investigations and oversight, issue subpoenas, and hold executive officials accountable when necessary. The question before Americans is not simply which party will control Congress, but whether the legislative branch will exercise its constitutional responsibilities independent of the president. But this election is about much more than control of Congress.

Down ballot races are also incredibly important. Governors and state legislators make decisions about women’s bodily autonomy, education, voting rights, health care, workers’ rights, and civil rights. Secretaries of state, and in some cases attorneys general, help administer elections. School boards make decisions that affect your children’s classrooms and wellbeing. Three days out, check your voter registration , and keep checking it until you have cast your vote. If you haven’t registered, please do so HERE.

Find out where your polling place is, because it can change from election to election. If early voting has started in your state, go vote early if you want to. Make sure you know what kinds of identification, if any, your state requires for you to vote, and find out whether anything has changed since the last time you voted.

Learn who is on the ballot and cast your ballot wisely. If somebody needs a ride to the polls and you can help, give them a ride. If an elderly neighbor needs help figuring out where to vote, help them do that. If somebody with a disability needs assistance voting, help them get it. If a young person is voting for the first time, make sure they know what they need to do. This election is not about politics or even policy. It is about who we choose to be as a people and what kind of country we want to live in.

This has never been a perfect place, and it won’t be perfect if we win. The people who wrote our founding documents weren’t perfect, and certainly most of them were slavers. For most of our history, we have failed to live up to the promises made to us in those documents. But the words are still there for us to refer to, to embrace, and to learn from.

We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Those words are still there for us to refer to and learn from. We have three days. Talk to the people you love about what kind of country we want to leave our children. There are few rights as important as the right to vote, but it is also a responsibility to yourself, your children, your community, and the democratic principles upon which this country was based. It is up to us. It is our time. Vote.