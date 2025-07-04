The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Loubere's avatar
Phil Loubere
9h

Neither the courts nor congress will save the country. Only overwhelming public outcry and resistance will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies
Tim Peery's avatar
Tim Peery
9h

Thank you, Bruce, and Mary. May all who have a platform speak out!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
199 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture