The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Todd's avatar
Todd
1d

* An Inside Job *

The January 6th Insurrection.

Donald Trump, more than anything, craves what he cannot have. What he does not deserve. What people absolutely refuse to give him. Respect!

But, rather than self reflect, the narcissist twists and bends and warps and attempts to force an outcome.

Nothing good will come of it.

Nothing good has come of it.

He doesn’t care.

It doesn’t matter HOW he gets it, provided he gets some semblance of what he seeks.

The 2020 election rejected the reject, Donald Trump.

It was too much for him to bear.

Plotting. Planning. Coercing. Begging…

Trump forced an uprising. The under educated, mindless thugs of his base followed Trump’s orders. They fought like Hell! For hours they fought like Hell. Then, death came for Ashli Babbitt. Undeterred, they continued fighting. After 3 hours, when Trump finally realized the attempted insurrection was futile, he called off his personal army.

Downtrodden and dejected, Trump moped around the White House until that fateful day when Joseph Biden was sworn in as the 46th president. Trump didn’t attend Biden’s inauguration. No, he quietly slunk away. Stealing America’s virtue, and classified documents, he retreated to Mar-a-Lago, where he sought vengeance for his decay.

Teaming with ultra conservatives, white nationalists, neo Nazis, and sycophantic media, Trump planned his resurrection.

And, here we are today. 5 years later. Much worse off than we were yesterday.

Someday, January 6th will truly be recognized for the disgusting, disgraceful day it was by all. May that day be today.

Dudley Adair
1d

Gaslighting, Lies, and Revisionist History are the three most powerful weapons of today's Republican Party. Why 30-40% of the current USA continues to believe every single thing they say is one of the most unbelievable developments in the history of our wonderful country.

