Source: CNBC

Happy Holiday Season! Mark your calendars—our biggest appreciation event of the year will drop Friday. And we will have some of our favorite merch on sale that we will be retiring forever to make room for 2027.

Watch this space as there is something extra special and let’s say, therapeutic coming for the holidays! Keep your eyes on the feed.

Thank you,

Mary

[Transcript edited for flow, clarity and length]

The president does own shares of Nvidia, and he has said that he trades those shares himself. So when Donald makes decisions that affect companies tied to stock he owns, do I genuinely believe that he is driven by anything other than his own bank account? If you believe that, you are too innocent to be let out of the house by yourself. Market manipulation, insider trading, and trading national security for personal gain together form the entire encapsulation of the Trump regime. Donald’s intervention in the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is drawing outrage from both Republicans and Democrats, and it’s about time.

Huang is already under congressional scrutiny after acknowledging a relationship with the CEO of Megaspeed, whom US officials suspect of being a Chinese spy. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts and the incoming chair of the Senate Banking Committee, is demanding answers about what she calls a “reckless decision.” Republican Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska is asking how the United States expects to win the AI race while handing China its most advanced technology. He put the contradiction plainly:

The administration cannot say we are in an AI war on one hand and send our best chips to China on the other.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and the incoming chair of the Senate Finance Committee, offered his own assessment of the reinstatement:

Jensen Huang’s reinstatement shows that under Donald, Vance, and Rubio, our national security is for sale.

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Even Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a China hawk who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, has weighed in. He posted on social media:

The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it’s not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back.

According to the Associated Press, three Republican congressmen also released a joint statement. John Moolenaar of Michigan, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, Rick Crawford of Arkansas, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Brian Mast of Florida, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said:

The Nvidia board’s brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed. We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of Nvidia products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversaries’ AI capabilities.

Is there a line? Apparently there might be.

As we learned in the midterms in Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy lost decisively because he crossed the line by making it sound as if a victim of pedophilia, a woman raped by her stepfather, was somehow to blame for her own rape. Now we have Republicans coming out of the woodwork to express their displeasure, discontent, and concern about this latest treachery. Donald has been a traitor to the United States for years, so it will be interesting to see whether this one sticks. As I said earlier, he has committed many, many crimes in this one act, all to enrich himself and his closest associates.

Jensen Huang should never have been reinstated. The only reason he got his job back is because Donald wants him to be the CEO of Nvidia. The only reason Donald wanted him back is that he could make millions of dollars selling stock that he bought at a low price after Huang was let go. The crimes here are so obvious, so egregious, so in your face, and so dangerous to American national security that it is long past time for Republicans to get on board. In addition to a public Senate hearing, Huang is expected to face two days of questioning from three House committees next week over potential export violations, chip smuggling, and the possibility that advanced American technology is making its way into the hands of the Chinese military.

There are also potential conflicts of interest involving Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik. There’s a shocker. His sons now run his former firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, and congressional Democrats will almost certainly want to know whether Lutnik’s failure to restrict certain Nvidia chip exports was influenced by his family’s financial interests.

Then there is Donald’s direct interference in a private company’s leadership decisions. As an Nvidia shareholder himself, how much did he stand to gain personally from the announcement of Huang’s return? The answer is not hard to find. Nvidia’s stock tanked after reports about Huang’s personal conduct and his toxic workplace environment, and then the stock soared 36 percent upon the announcement of his return as CEO.

Donald is doing all of this in broad daylight. He is taking credit for getting Huang’s job back, saying that the Nvidia board did “what we wanted them to do.”

I love it when he refers to himself in the third person.

Donald called into CNBC to brag about the deal, and this is what he said when the host asked whether the board would have reinstated Huang without his help:

Donald: Yeah, the answer is no. I believe my intervention was very important. I said that we believe, and I put out a statement, I think you probably saw that, that we believe he’s fine. He’s absolutely fine. I gave them enough assurance. We gave him assurance, at least with everything we know, and we know a lot. So with everything we know, we gave them assurance. I mean, I wouldn’t do this. If I thought that he did something wrong, I wouldn’t be recommending to his board to hire him.

The host pressed him on what had changed, noting that people close to the board had said as late as last week that Huang was not coming back. The host put it this way:

I talked to people who were close to this board of directors as late as last week, and they indicated to me, Mr. President, he was not coming back. In fact, they told me in no uncertain terms that there was no way. So what changed? What did you say to them to convince them otherwise?

Donald’s answer was as vague as it was self-congratulatory:

Well, I spoke to him. Let me just put it that way. And I convinced them. I’m very, very happy that the company had the courage and the board had the courage to do the right thing.

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I bet. Donald is telling us that Huang did nothing wrong and that there is no reason to investigate further, even though our own intelligence agencies say he had a relationship with an alleged Chinese spy and potentially sold AI technology to the Chinese military or Chinese military adjacent entities.

This is despicable, and it has to be investigated. Once again, the greatest trader in American history continues to call the shots and continues to have people bend to his will.

House Democrats led by incoming Judiciary Committee chairman Jamie Raskin are also investigating whether Donald’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, benefited from advance knowledge of government contracts involving its portfolio companies, including Polymarket, Jewel, Grabagun, and Hadrian Automation. Raskin is demanding company communications and records, citing a pattern of investments followed by government actions that favor those companies.

Again, all of this is out in the open.

Just days earlier, on November 20, Donald signed an executive order restricting companies with federal contracts from sharing information with Congress. All I can guess is that he did it to protect himself, his useless children, and his cronies.

Under the order, those companies must first notify the White House of congressional inquiries so that responses can be coordinated. That is unheard of, unprecedented, and nonbinding. Basically, Donald is using the threat of canceling government contracts to keep companies from testifying before Congress about whether there have been underhanded dealings by the Trump regime. I think this is all good, because there is no longer any getting around the fact that Donald is openly engaging in grift, corruption, and betrayal.

I am very glad to hear that Democrats are already planning ahead. When they take power on January 3, 2027, they can hit the ground running and get Donald and his useless children debt to rights.