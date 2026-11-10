Donald held an impromptu press conference at the White House alongside none other than Dana White, the president and CEO of the UFC. Source: CNN

10 November 2026 was the FIFTH Anniversary of The Good in Us! Looking back, it’s extraordinary how much we’ve witnessed, experienced, and been through together. It’s amazing how much this community has grown, and how far we, as a country and a people, have fallen and, how, finally, at long last, gloriously we have prevailed.

Thank you, to every single one of you—for your presence, your persistence, and your power. I am so looking forward to another five years during which we can shift our attention towards holding the Trump regime accountable and creating a truly representative multi-cultural democracy.

The Good in Us in particular and Mary Trump Media in general would not be possible without you

With deepest gratitude and hope for the future.

Mary

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

Before we jump in, I want to dedicate this segment to Hannah Arendt and the banality of evil.

This is what Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this week:

The President of the United States makes these decisions. I mean, ultimately our job is to execute now on the President’s orders. Now, the President takes a lot of input from people in his administration. He takes input and ideas from our partners and our allies around the world, to outside experts, to the people he talks to. But in the end, the decision is the President. And once the President chooses a direction, it’s our job in this administration to execute on the President’s direction.

First, I would like to point out that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is essentially throwing Donald under the bus there. Secondly, he is using that tried and true defense, “I was just following orders,” because that worked out so well for the Nazis. Yesterday, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced eight articles of impeachment against war criminal and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Yes, he is a Republican.

The charges accused Hegseth of violating the Constitution, abusing his authority, and conducting military operations without congressional authorization, which includes the war in Iran and deadly strikes against alleged drug dealers on boats in the Caribbean Sea. You might remember that Massie is the Republican who worked alongside Democrat Ro Khanna, Congressman from California, to push for the release of the Epstein files.

Donald did not appreciate that. In fact, he backed Massie’s Republican primary opponent, who defeated him earlier this year. Massie will leave Congress in January, but his work is not done. It looks like this impeachment resolution will likely pass after the articles of impeachment were introduced in what can only be described as the height of a deeply odd moment.

After the articles were introduced, Donald held an impromptu press conference at the White House alongside none other than Dana White, the president and CEO of the UFC. Donald had actually asked to become the White House press secretary on his failing social media site. As you may know, Dana W. White, who had worked at the Department of Defense, was actually next in line to be White House press secretary, but Donald mistakenly thought he was supposed to hire the martial arts guy.

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He brought the UFC’s Dana White to the White House press room to give truth to the lie that Donald was just joking about it all along. There they were, standing in the briefing room and treating the whole thing like it was funny, rather than an actual mistake Donald had made, because he will never, ever admit that he is wrong.

Things took a decidedly different turn when CNN’s Caitlin Collins, a favorite target of Donald’s, asked him about Congressman Massie’s efforts to impeach Hegseth. Given the circumstances in the wake of last week’s catastrophic loss for him and his party, Donald’s reaction was exactly what you would expect. When Collins pressed him on whether he would keep Hegseth even if he were impeached, Donald replied:

We won two wars. He was in charge. We all won. I had great people.

Donald went on to answer Collin’s question with this:

Massie’s a loser. Just like you’re a loser at CNN, just like your ratings are a loser. Massie is a loser. Stone cold loser. I did something that nobody’s done. I took on a guy that was in his own way sort of popular in his state and I beat him badly, beat him easily with a man that never ran before, but a good man. Massie has a lot of hatred in his heart. I heard what Massie did, and I don’t want to waste my time watching him. We won two wars. We won two wars and we’ve made the world a lot safer place.

Yes, says the stone cold loser with a lot of hate in his heart. By the way, which wars? We are at war with Iran because of Donald, and Iran has already won. There is a Ukrainian war that Donald is making it almost impossible for Ukraine to win against Russia, which attacked it illegally. What other wars is he talking about, and what has Hegseth had to do with any of it? More to the point, that is not how somebody with the kind of power Donald has behaves, ever.

Just a few hours after that press conference, at 8:36 last night, Donald took to his failing social media platform to launch yet another attack on Massie. He posted the following:

Defeated Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, a total loser, is trying to impeach perhaps the most popular successful military official in the country. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, with the recruitment at an all time high from an all time low under Sleepy Joe Biden in two victories, Venezuela and Iran. Pete Hegseth should be praised, not impeached. Congress stand up for Pete.

Well, now I know what other war he is talking about. Venezuela was a rogue military intervention to kidnap a sitting president and his wife. As for Iran, we won Iran, we are winning it, and it is won already. Make up your mind. Pete Hegseth, yes, absolutely has implicated himself in what is going on in Iran, and it is not good for us. To suggest that Pete Hegseth is anything but the worst, most incompetent, most vile, bigoted, and corrupt secretary of defense in American history is simply wrong. Donald should be used to being wrong by now.

By about 9:15 PM, Attorney General Todd Blanche was on Fox News, and he had this to say:

So everybody in this country should be really concerned at what these Democrats have done just over the past week. The election was just last week and they’re already talking about impeachments. You have them talking about going after conservatives. You have a senator going after college students who may want to work in the Trump administration, threatening them with investigations and having to hire a lawyer… here’s the bottom line. The bottom line is that we will not back down. This will not slow us down. This will not stop us. The Department of Justice, President Trump, has two years remaining in this administration, and you better believe that we are going to use it effectively to continue to work on every single thing the President ran on and promised the American people.

Well, that is a threat. People like Blanche simply cannot understand what it looks like when a coequal branch of government actually follows the Constitution, because they are too busy ripping it to shreds. The Democrats are not threatening anything. What they are telling us, and the people who need to be paying attention, is that they will demand accountability. That is all. They are not threatening. They are not getting even. It is not revenge. It is holding accountable those who have driven this country over a cliff for their anti-constitutional, corrupt, and indeed treasonous behavior.

Something really weird, even weird for Donald, happened next. You can tell that the departure of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has already taken place, because apparently there is literally nobody left in charge to tell Donald not to do something.

Just after nine o’clock last night, he called into CSPAN on an open line and proceeded to ramble on and on, with apparently nobody keeping him away from his phone. We are probably going to see a lot more of these random, impromptu phone calls, which are basically his attempt to gain control of the narrative and soothe his rage. When the obviously confused CSPAN host answered the call, this is how it went:

Donald: I have watched you numerous times and you do a great job, but good luck with the show. Well, I like to watch the call ins because it gives me a little bit of an indication of where we are. I do okay in that. We have some great Republicans calling in, and I am not so sure the Democrats are thrilled, but the Republicans seem to be. Donald: Well, I would be disappointed in him. Look, Pete has won two wars. I mean, he has been the head person in two wars, as General Caine and great people and warriors, but we have won tremendously. Venezuela in 48 minutes, as you know. Literally, it was over in 40 minutes, so let’s say one day, and we have taken out hundreds of billions of dollars and millions and millions of barrels of oil, and it is a gold mine and we are doing very well there.

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Sounds like he continues to lie about having won two wars when he has decisively lost one, and the other one was not even a war at all. He is describing raping a country for its resources. All I have to say about that, because we will probably be hearing a lot more of this kind of thing as Donald spirals, is that he seems pretty low energy to me and the opposite of hinged.

This morning, the aforementioned Hegseth was scheduled to address reporters in his first Pentagon press conference in six months. Donald bravely defended him again on his social media site, posting,

Donald Truth Post: Pete Hegseth gets an A plus, plus, plus for his defense against the disgruntled, angry, defeated, former congressman Thomas Massie, a total loser

Which, of course, was said by the total loser himself. The press conference was exactly what you would expect from somebody as deeply unintelligent, unprepared, and incompetent as Pete Hegseth. It was combative, lasted approximately 30 minutes, and featured Hegseth boasting, lying, and defiantly defending his abysmal record of gutting the military, losing our standing across the world, and, yes, war crimes. He answered a handful of questions from MAGA friendly reporters before leaving the room. This, after all, is the man who continues to order illegal strikes against potentially innocent fishermen in the Caribbean Sea without due process, and who ordered the strike against a girls’ school in Iran that killed over 150 children.

It was this particular statement from Hegseth that really stood out, because when you get right down to it, his defense seems to boil down to one thing.

As for the articles themselves, Iran, the cartels, Maduro, Yemen, everyone was a lawful operation ordered by the commander in chief, then ordered by myself, notified to Congress and executed by American warriors who did their jobs.

Okay, so they really are going with the “I was just following orders” defense. Good luck with that when we drag Hegseth and his murderous carcass to The Hague, as they should. They really are going with this whole “I was just following orders” defense, but it is not going to work, especially when Hegseth and others wind up at The Hague, as they should.