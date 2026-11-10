The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Mark Davis's avatar
Mark Davis
3h

Right on Mary!

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Ghostlyair59's avatar
Ghostlyair59
3h

This was an excellent video on YT, Mary ❤️

Kaitlan Collins didn’t flinch. He threw a tantrum; she stayed a journalist. How small do you have to be to speak to a professional journalist that way? She showed composure and professionalism. He showed everyone exactly who the real loser is.

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