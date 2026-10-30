The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura l's avatar
Laura l
10h

So many northerners have moved here to NC - so we former northerners and working hard to make it Blue💙🩵💙

Reply
Share
1 reply
Laura l's avatar
Laura l
10h

Let Justice Earls know that I already voted for her ☮️☮️☮️

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture