The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Peter's avatar
Peter
2h

Blanche knows the name of every rich and powerful rapist in the files. He also knows just how deeply involved Trump was with all of Epstein's actions. He will never allow any of it to become public if he can. But when it does, and it will, there will be a whole lot of men fleeing to non-extradition countries.

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
3h

Thank you for the article, Mary. Todd Blanche is under investigation by the New York bar association. Please my fellow senators vote no on his nomination. Please give to Mary’s traced pact. It’s really important that we get candidates who are worthy to run for office and will not take money from AIPAC.

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