The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Maria's avatar
Maria
8h

tRump looks like a thug acts like a thug and I hope every dog pees on him

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Norm's avatar
Norm
7h

I hope the new leaders in Congress have Jack Smith on speed dial. They cannot make him a special prosecutor, but they can hire him as a congressional staff investigator or committee counsel. I’d love to set Jack Smith and his team loose on this criminal administration again.

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