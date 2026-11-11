Photo Credit: AF Post

10 November 2026 was the FIFTH Anniversary of The Good in Us! Looking back, it’s extraordinary how much we’ve witnessed, experienced, and been through together. It’s amazing how much this community has grown, and how far we, as a country and a people, have fallen and, how, finally, at long last, gloriously we have prevailed.

Thank you, to every single one of you—for your presence, your persistence, and your power. I am so looking forward to another five years during which we can shift our attention towards holding the Trump regime accountable and creating a truly representative multi-cultural democracy.

The Good in Us in particular and Mary Trump Media in general would not be possible without you

With deepest gratitude and hope for the future.

Mary

In the wake of last week’s sweeping victories, in which Democrats won or made significant gains in every demographic and every corner of the country, I think it is fair to ask what happens before they take power in January.

Will the party newly entrusted with changing the course of this country confront the forces that have brought us to the brink of disaster, or will it, as it has so often done in the past, snatch defeat from the jaws of victory? Let’s hope they can at least show up unlike yesterday for the Hegseth impeachment vote.

California Congressman Robert Garcia, who is expected to become chairman of the House Oversight Committee when the new Congress is sworn in, delivered a message of two words to those who may soon face congressional investigations: “Lawyer up.” Garcia’s warning has already drawn a response from the Justice Department, and this is how it was delivered:

Todd Blanche: Yes, look, they’re being extraordinarily transparent in what they want to do, and it shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody, any Republican, anybody who lived through the past several years before Trump was reelected. And it’s so disgusting to see them not even wait till the week is out before actually laying their cards on the table. I mean, you have Garcia saying minutes after Stephen Miller was promoted to be the chief of staff to the president of the United States of America telling him to lawyer up. Well, I’ll tell you what, Stephen Miller has a lawyer. It’s me. It’s me and the entire Department of Justice. And so I wish that they would worry about their cities. I wish they would worry about governing and legislating and working with President Trump, who said on Tuesday night, “I hope that we can work together.” And he would work with them.

He’s a deal maker.

Yes, the deal maker myth. Donald said that, and then he hired Stephen Miller to be his chief of staff. Blanche has no real interest in protecting our civil rights and civil liberties. He has made it clear that he is Donald’s defense attorney and will use the Department of Justice, which he has destroyed, to protect Donald at all costs. And now he is threatening Democrats who are simply saying, “We believe there must be accountability.”

Congressman Garcia says Congress has not held a single public hearing on the Epstein investigation, and he promises that will change when Democrats take control of the Oversight Committee. Democrats will gain subpoena and hearing authority in January, but Congress cannot independently bring criminal charges.

There is no shortage of questions demanding answers, beginning with the Justice Department’s handling of evidence involving Donald himself. In March, the DOJ released three FBI interview records that had been missing from its Epstein disclosures. They concerned a woman who alleged that Epstein abused her when she was a teenager and that Donald sexually assaulted her after Epstein introduced them decades earlier. The allegations have not been independently verified, and Donald, of course, denies all wrongdoing, but that fell out of the news entirely.

The Justice Department said the records had been mistakenly classified as duplicates, but the disclosure raised an obvious question: how many other records were withheld, mislabeled, or excluded from public scrutiny? On April 27, journalist and attorney Katie Phang sued Todd Blanche, alleging that the Justice Department was violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act by improperly withholding and redacting records. On June 25, Federal Judge Emmett Sullivan granted Phang’s request for a preliminary injunction requiring the department to address specific disclosure failures, including withheld FBI interview notes and information about potential co-conspirators.

The New York Times found that more than 50 pages of investigative materials appeared to be missing from the public files. Robert Garcia said the missing interview summaries were also absent from the unredacted records he reviewed at the DOJ. On October 31, a federal judge permanently dismissed Donald’s $10 billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal over its Epstein birthday letter reporting, finding that his lawyers had failed to establish actual malice. The judge described the lawsuit as an attempt to manufacture flaws in the newspaper’s investigation.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi had an opportunity to explain what happened. During her May 29 congressional testimony, Bondi invoked privilege when asked about conversations with Donald concerning the Epstein files. She declined to say whether he had directed Justice Department officials to take particular actions or whether she had informed him that his name appeared in the records. But when lawmakers questioned her about the department’s review, redactions, and releases, Bondi repeatedly pointed to her former deputy, Todd Blanche, who subsequently became attorney general.

According to Garcia, Bondi mentioned Blanche 30 times. Blanche is Donald’s personal attorney. Donald’s personal attorney is actually officially responsible for answering these questions. On November 5, a federal judge granted the Justice Department’s request to shield Blanche from a deposition in a lawsuit brought by Epstein survivors. The women alleged that federal agencies failed to investigate Epstein’s abuse properly over the decades. The judge ruled that Blanche was protected under a legal principle limiting compelled testimony from high ranking government officials. That is another thing we need to consider changing. The survivors’ lawsuit continues, but their access to evidence remains restricted. On November 7, Robert Garcia turned the attention back to Blanche’s accountability, and this is what he said:

What is Todd Blanche afraid of? Where is the currency actually on behalf of these Epstein survivors to get justice? He doesn’t want to answer questions because he’s scared to, because he knows that he’s been involved in leading this White House coverup related to the Jeffrey Epstein files. He knows he’s been leading all of this destruction of a DOJ from the inside. And this fact that he wants to support now and somewhat defend Stephen Miller, it’s just not the way government works, and he knows better.

That is one of the problems with Blanche. He does know better, and yet he is acting like a thug who has no interest in following the rule of law. Garcia requested videotaped transcribed interviews with Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel to establish who made decisions about withholding and releasing evidence. The problems extend beyond what the Justice Department has refused to release. On September 16, Federal Judge Emmett Sullivan warned that Todd Blanche could face civil contempt proceedings if the Justice Department continued failing to comply with court orders concerning the Epstein files. Sullivan gave Blanche until September 24 to meet additional disclosure requirements. Blanche, of course, appealed the order the following day. The judge rejected the DOJ’s argument that handwritten FBI notes could be withheld simply because they were substantially similar to typed reports. He also challenged its decision not to review certain foreign language materials because reviewers could not readily determine whether they were relevant.

These are not minor administrative details. They concern the standards the government used to decide what evidence the public would ever see. Sullivan said a contempt finding was premature, but he warned that continued noncompliance could justify one. The court distinguished legitimate protections for survivors’ identities from redactions and exclusions the department had not adequately justified.

And then there is billionaire Leon Black. Black paid Epstein $158 million between 2012 and 2017, years after Epstein’s conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor, also known as raping a child. On September 16, the House unanimously voted to hold Black in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas demanding his testimony and the production of nondisclosure agreements related to the Epstein investigation. On November 4, Black filed a $7.25 million defamation lawsuit against Garcia over statements connecting him to Epstein’s crimes. Black denies wrongdoing and maintains that he did not know about Epstein’s trafficking operations, in which case I say fine, then what do you have to hide?

The congressional subpoenas remain a separate matter. The Justice Department is responsible for deciding whether to pursue criminal contempt charges. Black previously sued the oversight committee in an effort to block its subpoenas. The House contempt resolution was approved by unanimous consent, demonstrating bipartisan support for compelling his cooperation.

The Epstein files were a substantial issue in this year’s midterms. A Reuters Ipsos poll in February found that 75 percent of Americans believe the government was still hiding information about Epstein’s alleged clients. Meanwhile, Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna are preparing another attempt to force the Justice Department to release Epstein’s records. On November 5, Massie announced that when Congress returns next week, he expects to secure the 218 signatures needed to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act 2.

This legislation would allow survivors to obtain their own unredacted records, give state prosecutors access to evidence needed for criminal investigations, and allow survivors, state officials, and members of Congress to sue the attorney general over unlawfully withheld files. As of November 5, the discharge petition had 216 signatures, just short of the 218 needed to force a vote. The legislation would also restrict the DOJ’s ability to invoke certain legal privileges to withhold records and apply existing criminal penalties to officials who knowingly conceal or destroy required evidence.

Behind the congressional investigations, the court battles, and the demands for accountability are the people whose lives were devastated by Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, one that reaches the highest levels of wealth and influence in the most powerful country in the world. As the powerful continue fighting over what the public is allowed to know, the survivors are still fighting to be heard. On July 16, Epstein survivor Danny Bensky asked her fellow survivors to stand, offering a reminder to Congress and the world.

Bensky: I’d like to remind you of who you’re hearing from today. At this time, can my survivor sisters and family please rise? We may look like grown adults when you see us now, but we were children. Young girls at the time of our abuse, these are the photos of when our innocence, dreams, and lives were stolen. Please take these faces in as you think of us as your own family, daughters, nieces, sisters. Now look at our faces and remember the women and families whom the DOJ revictimized. You guys can sit. Thank you so much.

Those are the women who were girls and very young women when Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and as yet to be determined many others raped and sex trafficked them. Those are the women Pam Bondi refused to acknowledge. Those are the women Todd Blanche refused to meet with. Those are the women the DOJ refuses to protect, all so that the powerful men who abused them can continue to remain anonymous, having gotten away with those horrific crimes. Donald, Todd Blanche, and the Republicans were desperately hoping the Epstein files as an issue would go away, buried by so many other horrors being inflicted upon the American people.

Last week, we rose up with one voice to demand accountability, including for those implicated in the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. We will never let this issue go. Release the Epstein files now.