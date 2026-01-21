The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracey Queripel's avatar
Tracey Queripel
8hEdited

Canceling the midterms is only Plan B. Plan A is to manufacture a blood red tsunami in both houses of Congress. Installing a MAGA majority Congress is much easier, probably cheaper, will bring Donald many more benefits, and will seal Donald's absolute power.

More than anything, Donald wants a red Congress.

Multiple red victories and the sight of blue seats flipping red all over the country will bring Donald a bit of the validation he craves and ensure he will be able to do anything he wants without the slightest opposition.

He talks about canceling the elections to distract us from Plan A. Remember how in 2024, he had us all in a tizzy wondering if he would challenge the results if Kamala won? That kept us real busy speculating over nothing while team trump was hard at work suppressing the vote and hacking the voting and counting machines in his favor. While we were busy preparing for him to challenge an alleged theft of the election by his opponent, he walked in and straight up stole it himself.

Job ONE for Democrats is to prevent the theft of the midterms, and Job Two is to be ready to challenge the results of every single race.

Reply
Share
2 replies
bayjh's avatar
bayjh
8h

The responsibility for this treasonous fiasco lies squarely with the so-called Republicans, those who have been paid off, those who were entranced by the promises and the rhetoric, and those upon whom Trump and his abettors have kompromat. Don’t forget to include the judges for whom this is also true.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture