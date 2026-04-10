The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Charlotte Thompson's avatar
Charlotte Thompson
3h

A very informative piece. Thank you Danielle and Mary.

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Kathy Roeske's avatar
Kathy Roeske
3hEdited

People aren’t aware of or care about all that’s going on. They don’t watch MSNOW and CNN like I do. They don’t read and listen to Substack videos, they don’t watch the Daily Beast or read newspapers or other news info. Maybe they’re watching right wing media which lies constantly.

I am retired and spend hours understanding all of this. The average person can’t or won’t.

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