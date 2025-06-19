The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Darrell Smith
3h

More power to her and women like her. Donald is an international pariah and will run over anyone, then blame or disparage the poor person he ran over. He is supposed to pay her millions; has she seen any of that yet? Will he stall her out until she dies?

It is all a nightmare that she had to go through solely because of a sexual predator.

My heart hurts for her and all of the other women that he has run over.

E. Jean Carroll
3h

Counting the very seconds, Mary!!

