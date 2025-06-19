Join me today at 12:00 p.m. ET for a Substack Live with the inimitable badass, human being extraordinaire, and—because I am incredibly lucky—my dear friend—E. Jean Carroll. We’ll be talking about her brilliant new book, Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President and, probably, everything else.

I will be posting the replay of our conversation shortly after. I look forward to seeing you all there. This is not to be missed!

Get her book here: