Join me today at 12:00 p.m. ET for a Substack Live with the inimitable badass, human being extraordinaire, and—because I am incredibly lucky—my dear friend—E. Jean Carroll. We’ll be talking about her brilliant new book, Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President and, probably, everything else.
I will be posting the replay of our conversation shortly after. I look forward to seeing you all there. This is not to be missed!
Get her book here:
More power to her and women like her. Donald is an international pariah and will run over anyone, then blame or disparage the poor person he ran over. He is supposed to pay her millions; has she seen any of that yet? Will he stall her out until she dies?
It is all a nightmare that she had to go through solely because of a sexual predator.
My heart hurts for her and all of the other women that he has run over.
Counting the very seconds, Mary!!