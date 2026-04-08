The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Antonio Christopher Dittmann's avatar
Antonio Christopher Dittmann
20h

In all the very serious talks about invoking the 25th Amendment, it would seem that an important detail gets lost: Even if the miraculous event did occur, the president has the right to defend against the allegations being made. It’s a no win situation as long as the government is in the hands of the Rabid Radical Repugnicans.

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Stasia's avatar
Stasia
1d

Wonder what’ll happen after the meeting with Mark the NATO chief? The lion’s den?

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