The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
4h

Melania is in self preservation mode. She is a narcissist like DonOld, but less psychotic. Try as she might, she's in it past the goldilocks.

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Ma's avatar
Ma
5h

Families are kind of pathetic. Good luck. I’m hoping mine will die sooner than later. No presidents but a lot of dementia. Sadly, they are all orange mussolini voters. I will never ever forgive them. Hell is a good residence. I hope they are at least one layer underneath that and I hope your uncle is 1,000 layers beneath them. You are brave and it is so sad you were born into this family. You looked so happy when you announced your marriage. You deserve peace, support and contentment. I hope you get that. All the best.

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