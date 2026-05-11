The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Caroline Grevelle's avatar
Caroline Grevelle
7h

Hi Mary, is there a way to please rewatch your Substack Livestreams afterwards? Thanks.

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SeniorSue's avatar
SeniorSue
7h

Mary, I really like the idea of you running for President! Meanwhile the malignancy continues, as the demented, disgusting pedophile is propped up by sick-o-fants such as Satan’s stepson, Stephen Miller. Millions of Americans are being held hostage by a handful of spineless, shameless, suck-up Republicans.

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