The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Debbie Johnson's avatar
Debbie Johnson
8hEdited

Why on earth can educated & otherwise-intelligent people in the U.S. not see DT for his horribleness who & what he is? I’m in northern Calif. For many of us it’s impossible not to see and hear it daily. Yet many of my old white educated affluent successful neighbors still heartily support him. (Yes I’m old & white too.) What will it take for them to ever(?) see it? Ever? I’m beginning to think there’s no low bar. It’s distressing and I’m one of the fortunate ones. Every day my husband and I bemoan this continued unbelievable horror wondering when it will ever stop. Yes we donate, vote, protest.

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Candace Rose's avatar
Candace Rose
9hEdited

"The best way to think about Donald is that he is both a terrified little boy and a black hole of need. That void exists because nobody ever really loved him." I'm really tired of reading these words. You've written them, Mary, as explanation for his outrageous behavior, many times. They invoke no sympathy from me. I frankly do not care. He's not the only one on this earth who had deficient parents. He had a bottomless source of financial rescuing by his father, something that solved all problems that he created. Now we are left to hold the bag as he makes the kind of dumbass decisions that have marked his life.

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