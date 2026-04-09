The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
1d

Thank you for this conversation you had with; Mr. Hartman. The President is suffering from dementia perhaps? I listened to Civil Discourse and The Contrarian. Miss Rubin’s and Professor Vance. They both basically agreed we must vote this administration out of office. Vote like our democracy depends upon it. If you like Independent journalism and good podcasts please subscribe to The Good In Us by Mary L. Trump and Mr. THOM Hartman podcast.

Reply
Share
Charlotte Thompson's avatar
Charlotte Thompson
1d

I would say that regardless of the diagnosis, he is not physically or mentally competent to be president. He needs to be removed ASAP! Now the republicans need to grow a set and work with the democrats to get him the fuck out already.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture