The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Michael Baker's avatar
Michael Baker
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I appreciated your taking Wilson apart. What an excellent "rant". Wilson is a slaver with a smile; a man who would be the "moral" compass for slave owners and Nazis. What a POS.

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Cherie's avatar
Cherie
1d

I doubt Huckabee really wants the end of the world - he's enjoyed being rich off other people's stupidity for decades. Even my deceased older brother (who was an evangelist type) saw Huckabee as a conman in it for the money.

There's a couple of errors in the early part of this article. Women aren't a "species." And we are at least 51% of the population, but for some reason is says "one percent."

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