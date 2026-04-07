The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Stasia's avatar
Stasia
34m

Positivity

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George Ferrick's avatar
George Ferrick
8m

Very scary conversation.

Because it poses a drastically realistic possibility. I have been concerned about Iran getting nuclear weapons because of the ISIS like suicidal radicalism that has no compunction about giving up one’s own life to do what it believes Allah wants. Now here is Donald Trump who seems equally extreme.

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