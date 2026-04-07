[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

I had a chance to talk with my friend and fellow Nerd Avenger, Waj Ali, and we discussed Donald’s extraordinarily uplifting post on Easter. I’m being very sarcastic, just how dangerous it is that he’s boxed himself in in Iran and how Democrats need to get very, very serious at electing leaders who are going to do what’s necessary to make sure that we get our country back. Enjoy.

Wajahat Ali: We have the fantabulous Mary Trump, the best Trump, not to be confused in any way, shape, or form with her deranged uncle, Donald. Mary has joined us on Easter. Happy Easter to anyone who celebrates. May it be a blessed Easter for everyone. Easter, for those who don’t know, commemorates what Christians believe is the resurrection of Jesus, who represents life and hope. And you would just think—you don’t have to be a Christian; I’m not Christian—you could just say a simple “Happy Easter.” You could just say, “Happy Easter, Christians!” Exclamation point. Can you please tell us what Donald did yesterday?

Mary Trump: Well, he skipped his usual tradition of wishing “Happy Easter” to all the suckers and losers and whatever else he usually says. Yes, I also am not Christian, and yet I don’t get offended when people wish me a happy Easter, and I am happy to wish other people a happy Easter, and I don’t think they get offended if they don’t celebrate the holiday. You know what I don’t do? I don’t swear at people on the highest of high holidays for Christians. I don’t commit Islamophobia. And this will shock you—I’m glad you’re sitting down—I don’t threaten war crimes. But that’s because clearly I don’t understand the spirit of the holiday.

Wajahat Ali: You don’t know, Mary. You didn’t pay attention. I went to UPenn. This is how everyone wishes everyone Easter.

Mary Trump: You know what the problem is? Unlike Donald, at least according to Paula White, I didn’t go to Saturday and Sunday school three days a week. That was my mistake. By the way, Paula White is the spiritual advisor who’s either psychotic and/or a total grifter. And—

Wajahat Ali: My answer to that is yes.

Mary Trump: Yes. And there’s no flipping way any of my grandparents’ children went to Saturday and Sunday school. Well, certainly not three days a week, because I don’t think that’s possible since that’s only two days. But these were not religiously raised people. They’re like knee-jerk Protestants. But apparently Donald doesn’t even know that because he keeps saying he takes communion, but we don’t—Protestants, unless you’re Episcopalian, and you’re not taking communion. Anyway, that’s totally beside the point. The point is that I think every single evangelical who supports him is partially responsible for this, along with all of the Republicans in Congress who continue to do absolutely nothing. And every single one of them should be made to answer for his absolutely grotesque post on, again, one of the highest of high holidays if you’re a Christian. If they’re not offended by it, if they make excuses for it, then anything that happens is—well, I think everything that happens is their responsibility anyway.

But none of these people should be taken seriously. None of them should be given the benefit of the doubt. And they have so much to answer for anyway, including the erosion between church and state, but that’s the subject for another time.

Wajahat Ali: It’s just egregious hypocrisy, shameless. The fact that they’ve transformed this rapist vulgarian into an orange calf. For those who really don’t know what we’re talking about, well, good for you. But yesterday, Sunday, there’s usually—even egg hunt, man, just talk about the Easter hunt. Talk about the Easter Bunny. Just something. Donald, who’s the president of the United States of America, the commander in chief of a waning empire, said, “Tuesday, Tuesday will be power plant day and bridge day all wrapped up in one in Iran.” So first and foremost, war crimes. To blow power plants and bridges—war crimes. Second sentence, there’ll be nothing like a third sentence: “Open the effing strait.” He actually used the word. “You crazy bastards or you’ll be living in hell.” All caps. “Just watch.” Then he apparently converts to Islam: “Praise be to Allah. President Donald J. Trump.” If he has converted to Islam, we don’t want him. Christians, he’s yours, bro. He’s yours. Take him.

And then we saw Zohran Mamdani, who’s actually a Muslim, mayor of New York—oh, the person that corporate Democrats, centrist Democrats, pro-Israel fanatics, and the Republicans have been after for, like, I don’t know, a year. This is what Zohran Mamdani said: “Happy Easter, New York. Today, millions of New Yorkers celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the victory of hope over despair and faith over fear.” Mary.

Mary Trump: What a monster.

Wajahat Ali: This Easter, how dare he?

Mary Trump: That’s how it’s done. But what should also be alarming, in addition to Donald’s—I mean, listen, the guy is decompensating before our eyes, but that’s been happening over many years now. It’s just accelerating because of the pressure he’s under and because he has created a disaster for himself. He has painted himself into a corner he cannot get out of. And that’s why we’re seeing him start to throw people like Pam Bondi and, arguably, the most sycophantic of the sycophantic propagandists, Karoline Leavitt, under the bus, because they cannot save him from himself. It’s an impossible task. But he can’t take responsibility for any of it, so of course it’s all on them.

I think I tweeted this: his tweet was horrible, but we have no right to be surprised or shocked anymore.

Wajahat Ali: There you go.

Mary Trump: It’s the fact that nobody either could stop him from posting it or even thought they should, because it was fine. I think more alarming is the fact that the official White House Twitter account, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense—what’s his name? Pete Hegseth—are using their official government accounts to talk about “she has risen.” And no, sorry, this is not a Christian country.

Wajahat Ali: It’s—

Mary Trump: Offensive. It should offend everybody, including Christians, that they’re using their official government accounts to proselytize their very narrow, violent vision of Christianity. And I think that could have very long-lasting—I think it is going to have very long-lasting effects, and it’ll be very difficult to untangle all of that.

Wajahat Ali: Folks, I have a really good conversation later on today with Julie Ingersoll, who, at 3:00 p.m., follows Christian nationalism. She’s going to come in and talk about how this is exactly connected to what Mary is saying, which is that we have a bunch of cosplay crusaders in the White House, a bunch of hardcore right-wing extremist Christian nationalists who do not believe in the separation of church and state. And even in the war on Iran with Pete Hegseth, as more and more reporting has come out, he’s been one of the main cheerleaders, him and Huckabee and others. They truly believe that this is a necessary step in order for the reemergence of Jesus, because if you follow their type of eschatology, they believe Jews need to control Jerusalem as a necessary precondition for Jesus to come back. Jesus comes back, the first group he kills are the Jews, then the Muslims.

So they are literally, according to their extremist fantasy, living out the fantasy in policy, trying to make it into a reality, not making a slur. And there’s a reason why, folks, every Republican and Democratic president before Donald did not go to war with Iran. Netanyahu has been at this for four decades. Even George W. Bush—Mary, there were simple times, Mary, when you and I were younger and had less gray hair, where we thought George W. Bush would be the worst president of our lifetime. And even George W. Bush was like, “I won’t go to Iran, but I’ll go to Iraq. I’ll do something really stupid, but not that stupid.” And then Donald comes in and goes, “I’ll do it.”

And then this is what really bothers me, because you did mention this. We should be shocked but not surprised. Donald also tweeted this: “Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.” Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. After what he just tweeted, he tweeted, “Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.” So Aaron Rupar, a friend of the show, looked at this tweet and quote-tweeted, “It cannot be ruled out that this is a threat to use a nuclear weapon against Iran.” I looked at that and I said, “I agree.” Other people have said that as well, that he could potentially use nuclear weapons. He’s already threatened war crimes. He’s already engaged in an illegal war. He’s already incited a violent insurrection.

Then Ian Bremmer, who I really do enjoy shitting on, because he deserves it, because he represents this class of professional pundits, people who are part of the big club, the people who have been wrong for ten years, the people who have failed up for ten years, the people who have made millions of dollars by telling the rest of us—I mean, I suffer from TDS, the person who mocked me when I said Donald Trump won’t leave. After everything, Ian yesterday goes, “Come on, man.” And then Aaron says, “I stand by what I said.” Then Ian says—the man who’s made millions being wrong—“But you needn’t. You could just say, ‘Nah, having now thought it over, that’s not a real possibility.’” Then Aaron, to his credit, says, “Why would you think it isn’t? Trump is obsessed with blowing stuff up, has talked about using nukes in the past, clearly loves having his name in the history books, is more unhinged than ever. Do tell me why you think I’m wrong.” Ian says, “Massive civilian casualties, Gulf allies existentially opposed, radiation doesn’t respect borders, would destroy Trump’s legacy. Do you want me to continue?”

Share

Your response to Ian.

Mary Trump: Shut up. I don’t know. That is not a very mature, considered response. So let me give you a more mature, considered response.

I think that there is a—and unfortunately they seem to be the ones breaking all the boxes and getting all the attention—there is a pundit class that feels like its job is perpetuating the complacency of the American people and making sure that they don’t understand the threats we’re facing. I agree with Aaron in this—I agree with Aaron a lot, but in this particular instance as well, because we’re not just talking about a man who has—Donald, who has boxed himself in.

I mean, think about where we are. His objective for the war now is to create conditions that existed before the war started, including, by the way, bringing back the JCPOA—not that he’s talking about it in those terms.

Wajahat Ali: Essentially the JCPOA. That’s what it is.

Mary Trump: Essentially the JCPOA, except after the loss of many lives and empowering Iran, which was on its heels. All we needed to keep doing with Iran was increase sanctions and try to plan for a post-regime change by empowering the people. He basically took the worst possible tack. If and when this war ends, Iran will have control over the Strait of Hormuz and will be calling the shots. So that’s one issue.

But two more also important issues. Aaron alluded to one of them. Historically, Donald has shown himself to be obsessed with the nuclear. He has claimed many times that he knows more about the nuclear than the generals do. Nobody has ever asked him what exactly it is he knows, but he’s been allowed to tell that lie.

He is a nihilist. He does not believe that the world could possibly exist beyond him, so he doesn’t believe in legacy because once he’s gone, everything’s over.

Here’s what we need to be most worried about, because these are all interconnected things. Donald has spent his entire life protecting himself from the truth about what a loser he is. That’s getting harder and harder to do because he is acting out in ways that are exposing to the world just how incompetent and stupid he is and is having very real consequences.

Here’s the other problem. Because he’s a nihilist and because he is so desperate to change the subject—and I said this back in 2021, and I’m very sorry to report that I was right about it—if Donald feels like he’s going down, he’s going to take all of us down with him.

Wajahat Ali: The Samson option. Take away the pillars.

Mary Trump: Exactly. And then throw into the mix the fact that he and his corrupt, useless children are so financially in bed with many countries, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE. And if Mohammed bin Salman, who I think has more influence than Benjamin Netanyahu ever could, says, “You need to stay there until this is taken care of,” do we seriously think that Donald’s going to think to himself, “Well, the most efficient way to do that in terms of making sure it’s over is dropping a nuclear weapon, but radiation doesn’t respect boundaries and a lot of innocent people will die and look what might happen”? He’s not a strategic thinker. He’s not going to think in the long term. He’s going to think, “What is the best way for me to change the subject and to get people to stop talking about what a loser I am?”

Wajahat Ali: No, I really appreciate that analysis. And you should write a book about this.

Mary Trump: Yeah, maybe I should. Maybe I should go back in time six years and—

Wajahat Ali: Write a book about this. Maybe you should write a book about the psychology of your uncle, this man you grew up with, and the family that you unfortunately grew up with, and what produced this man. Maybe people should read that to understand who has access to the nuclear codes and could destroy the world. I’m just thinking.

The title of this talk is The Madness of King Trump. And it’s a nerd reference to a great ’90s movie—I think 1994—which I don’t know if you’ve all seen, called The Madness of King George, with a great performance by Nigel Hawthorne as King George III. And the movie is kind of darkly comic, but it just shows the king of England going insane. They didn’t really know at the time that he was going insane, so they don’t understand what’s wrong with him, but people clearly realize this man’s erratic. So he becomes violent and has these wild outbursts and all these cures that they’re trying, and none of them work. And everyone’s trying to say the emperor has no clothes.

So I feel like clearly this man is 80 years old. There’s dementia in the family. He’s not healthy. I’m not saying this to mock people with cankles, but when you have those cankles—my grandmother had them—the heart’s not functioning properly. It’s swelling from water retention. He has blotches now on both arms. He has got an MRI twice—totally normal, right? Cognitive tests. And then even before the physical decline, I would also say the type of mental—I wouldn’t characterize—I’m not a psychologist like you, so I don’t know necessarily how to diagnose him, but the narcissism, the vanity, the cruelty, also the criminality—you combine it all together.

And this is where the Ian Bremmers and the CNNs and the anchors and the corporate media and the pundits who’ve all been wrong—even now after ten years—why do you think they still suffer from this failure of imagination? Because I agree with everything you said. He will do the Samson option. I’ve compared him to a New York sewer rat who will cut through anything and everyone just to survive. They’ve seen him do an insurrection. They’ve seen him pardon the insurrectionists. They’ve seen him literally join Israel in a failed, unwinnable war. They’ve seen him be racist. They’ve seen him quote Nazis. They’ve seen him eat and dine with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. They’ve seen him held liable for raping E. Jean Carroll. Even after ten years, these losers who keep failing up, who get paid millions of dollars to be wrong—Mary, why is there still a failure of imagination? “Oh, he won’t do that. He won’t use nukes.” That’s just irrational.

Mary Trump: Yeah. Well, you and I have been banging our heads against the wall of this issue for ten years now. During his first term, how many times did we hear people like—what’s his name? I can’t think of his name, but he wasn’t the only person—many pundits saying, “Oh, he’s going to be presidential any minute now.”

Wajahat Ali: Oh, yes.

Mary Trump: How many years did it—

Wajahat Ali: Van Jones?

Mary Trump: Yes. Thank you. Thank you. He was the president of that.

Wajahat Ali: “This is the moment he became president.”

Mary Trump: Yeah. Never happened. Although I think it’s fair to say that the one thing Donald has done is change what “presidential” means. It doesn’t mean dignity and reserve and maturity and knowledge anymore. It means swearing and racism and Islamophobia and stupidity and lack of impulse control.

And then during his first term—I think it was maybe towards the end of his first term—they started saying “racism” and they started saying “lie.”

Wajahat Ali: Actually, no, not even at the end of the first term. It was only in the second term, because even at the end of the first term they said “racial trip-ups.”

Mary Trump: Oh, right. You’re right. And I mean, that was so infuriating. I remember one of my very first interviews, somebody—my book that I actually wrote in 2020, I mentioned that the N-word was used in my family. I mean, not with great frequency, but it wasn’t uncommon and it wasn’t even shocking. And I was asked about that, and people were just disbelieving. I’m like, “In what universe do you think that guy isn’t using the—”

I think it’s so difficult for people to come to grips with the fact that tens and tens of millions of Americans chose this, and they just can’t accept—many of them just can’t accept the reality because, again, fascism just started to come into vogue as a descriptor last year. And I mean, we’ve been saying that since 2017. It’s maddening.

But then, of course, there are a lot of people who are just playing the game because they want to be employed and they want to make a lot of money. And the corporate structure is such that that’s what gets rewarded because look who is in control of everything—Donald’s right-wing buddies.

And this is the larger problem, I think. The people currently keeping him in power—the Larry Ellisons of the world, the Elon Musks of the world, the elected Republicans—are doing it because they continue to believe that he is the only one who can control the base and he does everything they want him to do.

Wajahat Ali: Do.

Mary Trump: Everything. So why turn the page on a guy that’s making them wealthy to a degree that was previously unimaginable? And these people actually think they’ll be insulated from climate catastrophe, nuclear war, because I’m sure they have very lovely bunkers somewhere.

Wajahat Ali: Or they’ll go to space and terraform Mars.

Mary Trump: Yeah, because that’s a thing that could happen in a very, very short period of time.

Wajahat Ali: Yeah. I’ve likened them to remoras in the sense that they’ll just use and ride Donald Trump to get their end goal. Miles Taylor was telling me that Donald just, on a whim, said, “Greenland, I want it” in the first Trump administration. So then they had to come up with a justification to acquire Greenland, which does not belong to America. And then the broligarchs you’re mentioning are like, “Greenland, huh? You know what? We can create our network states in Greenland. We can try to create one of the free cities in Greenland. Yes, Donald, take Greenland. Yes, take the oil of Venezuela. Yes, some of us are cosplay crusaders, get rid of Iran. Yes, crypto, crypto, go all in on crypto. Hey, have David Sacks be the head of your czar of crypto and AI.”

David Sacks, also part of the PayPal broligarchy. Also friends with—wait for it—Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, who gave over $200 million to make Donald Trump president. Elon Musk, who headed DOGE and stole our data. Elon Musk, who hand-delivered J.D. Vance to the presidency. Wait for it—Peter Thiel, who was in cahoots with Epstein and wanted to destroy the post-World War II order. Peter Thiel. I mean, it’s so incestuous.

But I think, going back, the big picture is this failure of imagination, Mary, because you did remind me. It’s the world’s worst “I told you so.” Because as you were saying it, I remember: “You suffer from TDS. Watch it, you’re crazy.” This wasn’t just MAGA. These were all the people getting paid millions of dollars to be wrong. All the pundits, all the experts, all the people in D.C., all the anchors. I used the word authoritarian—that’s too much. Fascist—that’s too much. Racist—that’s too much.

I remember, Mary, in 2016 leading up to the election, BBC NewsHour invited me. I was working at Al Jazeera America at that time, and BBC NewsHour is the big show in England, for those who know. I remember they invited me and I said something that—I literally wish there was a clip because the host malfunctioned in real time. His brain just short-circuited because I said, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist president and he’s going to help try to make white supremacy great again. What we’re witnessing is the death rattle of white supremacy that has turned into a death march.” His brain couldn’t understand what I was talking about. “What do you mean white supremacy?”

And I remember—who am I? I’m nobody—but a lot of the Brits, people of color especially in London, who were watching this show, were like, “This Wajahat Ali is onto something. I think he’s right. I think it is white supremacy.”

But then people should read another book you’ve written. I think literally what we’re witnessing is a majority of this country slowly but surely waking up and acknowledging racism, authoritarianism, the rape of our land and our wealth and our resources and our girls by billionaires, a genocide committed by Israel, war crimes, and also white supremacy. And then we have a vested class, which includes some liberals, who say, “No, no, no, no, nothing to see here, nothing to see here. Let’s just get to reconciliation without—”

Mary Trump: Truth. Yeah, because that works out well.

Yeah, I think we’re in the next phase of this project. Part of it is not allowing things to fall through the cracks. We need to keep talking about Gaza. We need to be talking about Ukraine. We need to keep talking about the Epstein files. We need to be talking about the fact that the Supreme Court—I do believe they will rule against Donald in the birthright citizenship case, but the fact that they took it moves the Overton window in the sense that it makes it seem like, oh, that was a reasonable case, a reasonable argument.

Wajahat Ali: You mean 9-0? It should be 9-0. I don’t think it’s going to be—

Mary Trump: 9-0. I think it’s going to be 8-1 or 7-2.

Wajahat Ali: Yeah.

Mary Trump: But again, they should never have taken it because taking it legitimizes the issue in a way it never should have been. So we need to keep reminding people that women in over half the states are second-class citizens and they’re still dying from pregnancies that should have been aborted but weren’t because their doctors are cowards or what have you.

Wajahat Ali: And also Tylenol—you can’t take Tylenol.

Mary Trump: I don’t understand why Tylenol didn’t sue him for trillions of dollars. Anyway, so—

Wajahat Ali: Well, can I tell you some breaking news on the Supreme Court?

Mary Trump: Please.

Wajahat Ali: The Supreme Court has vacated contempt of Congress charges against Steve Bannon, who had refused to honor a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack and later served a four-month sentence. And now they have granted the Trump Justice Department’s request to vacate an appeals court ruling against his contempt case.

Mary Trump: Yeah.

Wajahat Ali: It clears a path for the dismissal of the case.

Mary Trump: Also, by the way, the other reason the Supreme Court took the birthright citizenship case is to make people think that it’s a reasonable institution. Look, they don’t vote with him all the time, but then they do shit like this. And also, by the way, Donald brought the judgment against him that E. Jean Carroll won to the Supreme Court—something, again, they should not even have considered. Because basically he owes her many, many millions of dollars. He hasn’t paid a dime yet because he keeps appealing it. It’s been with the Supreme Court, I think, for four months, and every week they just kick the can down the road.

So the corrupt, illegitimate supermajority of the Supreme Court is completely in the tank for Donald. Let us not be fooled by those rare instances in which they vote against him.

So right now, our most vitally important project, other than keeping our eyes on the ball of what’s happening in this country and in the world, is to insist upon real accountability when we have the opportunity for that. And I’m not talking about not reelecting people. I’m talking about this country needs to join the ICC and everybody in the Trump regime needs to go to The Hague— that kind of accountability. And we have to have a real reconciliation. We need to look back, not just forward. Let’s put it that way.

Wajahat Ali: For those who don’t know, there’s a little data point I’ve kept in my head from a couple of months ago. Reuters was, to my knowledge, the only outlet that reported on it—that the Trump administration has threatened to sanction the ICC unless they promise not to investigate members of the Trump administration after they leave.

Mary Trump: Wow. Yeah, because they’re thugs. They’re thugs. And if we seriously want to recover—and don’t get me wrong, there are certain ways in which I don’t think we should recover. We should lose our status, if not permanently, at least for generations, as a superpower. We should spend the next several decades atoning for the sins committed by the American people by electing this monster twice. We should have to pay serious reparations and all of the things. But I don’t know how we take ourselves seriously if we allow the architects of these monstrosities to go free and continue to enrich themselves. I don’t see how that works.

So I think that’s a message that needs to start sounding loud and clear as we get closer to the midterms and, of course, closer to 2028.

Wajahat Ali: Let me ask you a final question. A lot of Democrats are throwing their hats in the ring. Ruben Gallego threw his hat in the ring, kind of, said he’s open to running. Shapiro has at least—there’s a whole bunch of folks. And yet yesterday, Ruben Gallego, an example of several of them, said, “We should keep giving money to Israel and we should not say abolish ICE.”

Share

And you’ve seen this discourse over the past two and a half weeks that Third Way and corporate Democrats and The Bulwark and others have just been obsessed with Hasan Piker. They’ve gone after Abdul El-Sayed, who’s a Muslim American and running for Senate, for campaigning with Hasan Piker, but they didn’t go after Summer Lee or Bernie Sanders or AOC, only the Muslim guy. And you’re seeing Gavin Newsom say, “Oh, billionaires are part of the big tent.” You’re seeing AI and crypto and pro-Israel AIPAC groups spend millions of dollars in Illinois, millions of dollars in North Carolina.

They’re spending half a billion dollars, Mary, in California, which means that so far, whoever ends up becoming the Democratic nominee, as of right now, will be very pro-AI, very pro-crypto, very pro-AIPAC, and isn’t against abolishing ICE. And to me, they will go for restoration instead of transformation. Your response to that type of Democrat?

Mary Trump: That way lies madness. That way lies destruction. If you think that the solution to these horrors is to go back to where we were and resurrect the situations that made these horrors possible, then you’re not a serious person. And I think Democratic voters need to be very clear-minded about what they need to do in terms of the candidates they choose.

We need to make it clear that if you aren’t willing to reform the Supreme Court in significant ways, if you are not willing to undo every single thing Donald’s done and do away completely with traditions and norms and start codifying everything, if you’re not willing to get rid of the filibuster, if you’re not willing to draw a very bright line in terms of Netanyahu’s government and in terms of Russia and—I mean, I could go on and on—but basically, if you’re not willing to abolish ICE, and I would argue the DHS also needs to be abolished—

Wajahat Ali: Created after 9/11.

Mary Trump: I know. Yeah.

Wajahat Ali: We don’t have USAID. We don’t have the Department of Education anymore. They existed long before DHS and ICE.

Mary Trump: Take all of that money and create a new agency under the umbrella of which is USAID, FEMA, things that actually help people and cost less than this war has cost us in a month.

So we need to be very clear about what’s disqualifying and what kind of candidates we are willing to accept because, just technically speaking—I don’t mean to be crass—but we need to win. We need to use this unique opportunity in modern American history to realize that we could run the table here—

Wajahat Ali: Because—

Mary Trump: The other side is so unspeakably bad and corrupt and cruel and vicious and incompetent and all of the other things that we do have a chance at creating massive generational change if we just have the right candidates and we have the guts to make the argument. So that’s where I am on it.

Wajahat Ali: I completely agree, folks. It’s a time for fighters.

Folks, real quick, I’ll let Mary leave in about a minute. At 12:00, it’s Danielle and me on Democracy-ish. At 1:30, Trita Parsi, who’s an expert on Iran, who has earned the wrath of Laura Loomer—someone described her as Zionist Jigsaw, which is too funny. She has now attacked him and said he’s here on a green card and has urged the Trump administration to kick him out. That’s illegal, but they probably will. So Trita Parsi’s on at 1:30 talking about Iran, and at 3:00 we have Julie Ingersoll to talk about Christian nationalism.

Mary, can you please shamelessly promote yourself?

Mary Trump: I can try. Yes, everybody, please check out my Substack. It’s called The Good in Us. Go over there and subscribe. It’s free, of course. Also, we’re on Patreon, so check out Patreon. And we have a YouTube channel that is kind of on life support, but we—

Wajahat Ali: Why? Don’t you have half a million? Isn’t it doing good?

Mary Trump: No, I’ve been shadow-banned.

Wajahat Ali: Oh, you feel it and you know it?

Mary Trump: Oh yeah. Yes, indeed. But we’re still there, so we still have content. So please go check it out. And I’m on all of the things, including TikTok. I got permanently banned from TikTok and then I got reinstated, so who knows?

Wajahat Ali: Oh, was it after, I don’t know, Larry Ellison took it over?

Mary Trump: I never thought of that before. I think you’re—

Wajahat Ali: Right. I think that could have happened.

Folks, please go and subscribe to Mary’s YouTube channel. It’s fantastic. She does a show. What time is the show every day?

Mary Trump: Actually, we don’t have the live show right now. The live show is on hiatus because of the shadow banning, but we have videos dropping every day. So check them out.

Wajahat Ali: All right. Check out the videos, folks.

And this is The Left Hook. Everything is free. And if you don’t mind me saying, Mary, I have a partner who has reached out to me. Hopefully they can reach out to you. In fact, I think they really want to. I have never done any solicitation for partners or advertisers because I’m a terrible capitalist. But Ground News approached me. Ground News was started by a South Asian woman, a NASA scientist. And it’s an independent aggregator of world news, but also an auditor of world news. So if you want to talk about, oh, I don’t know, Trump threatening a nuclear war, it shows you all the news articles about that one issue, but it audits them.

It audits them based on, number one, who owns the outlet. So it tells you the ownership of the outlet, which I think is very important. Number two, the bias of the outlet, if it moves to the right or to the left. And number three, how trustworthy that outlet is. And it also has a highlight section, spotlight section, where you can see how the right wing is looking at an issue versus, oh, I don’t know, the majority of the world. It supports allies such as Qasim Rashid, Zeteo, Jen Welch.

So once I did two weeks of my own research, Mary, I said, “I have no problem partnering with you.” So I’m partnered with Ground News. I looked at it for two weeks. They gave me a free account and I thought it was legit. I thought it was important. And so they are partnered with The Left Hook. And for Left Hook and Mary Trump viewers right now, they have given me a special. It’s a 40% off discount. So this is the link. Try them out. If you want to try it out, you get 40% off. I do not get any money off this. It’s groundnews.com/hook, groundnews.com/hook.

And Mary, if you want to be introduced to them, let me know, because I do think they’re a very good partner and I think they’re your fans as well. So it’s groundnews.com/hook. I think it’s very useful. Try it out, get 40% off.

Thank you all for watching. Please go subscribe to Mary’s Substack. I kept her five minutes longer. She said 30 minutes, but we’re on a roll. No, we are. I kept you for 38 minutes. Forgive me, Mary. I’ll owe you those eight minutes back. Thank you to the 2,700 people for watching. We titled this The Madness of King Trump. Let’s hope cool heads prevail. His deadline is what, Tuesday? But his deadline, Mary, has been two weeks and two days and two hours. So maybe, just maybe, this will be an inshallah. Now that he’s apparently Muslim, maybe this was an inshallah tweet and he’ll just punt it down the line.

Thank you all, take care, be kind, and please, oh please, don’t be a fascist. Bye, Mary. Awesome.

Mary Trump: Thanks, guys. Bye.