The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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William Burke's avatar
William Burke
3hEdited

I can’t vote for Cait Conley because I’m in a different state, but if I were in the 17th district of New York, she would certainly have my vote.

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Cathy Mieczkowski's avatar
Cathy Mieczkowski
2h

Well, we the people must have an overwhelming citizen presence at the polling places to counteract the ice thugs. It’s the best way to stop their cruelty.

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