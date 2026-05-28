Robert Kennedy Jr.: environmental lawyer, anti-vaccine activist, and somehow the person now overseeing American public health. Photo Credit: Getty Images

TrumpRx is not healthcare.

It is not insurance. It is not universal coverage. It does not guarantee treatment, preventative care, emergency services, or even access to a doctor. It is a coupon and referral website wrapped in the branding and self congratulation of a regime that has spent years dismantling the already inadequate healthcare system millions of Americans depend on.

And naturally, Donald is pretending that it is a miracle.

Donald: I think it’s maybe other than medical itself, like a cure, I think it’s the biggest thing to happen in healthcare ever maybe. We paid the highest price in the world. Now we’re paying as of now, we’re paying the lowest price in the world.

None of that is true.

Donald recently announced that TrumpRx would expand by adding more than 600 generic medications through partnerships with Amazon Pharmacy, GoodRx, and Cost Plus Drugs. The Trump regime claims this will dramatically lower prescription costs for Americans.

But according to reporting from the Associated Press, most insured Americans are still better off using their insurance while uninsured people and people with high deductibles are left comparison shopping for life saving medications inside an already fragmented system that Republicans continue making worse.

TrumpRx does not provide healthcare coverage. Patients still have to pay out of pocket for doctor appointments in order to get prescriptions. The discounts do not count toward insurance deductibles, making long term care even harder to afford.

In other words, it sounds like a scam because it is one.

The timing of this so called expansion also matters. Republicans simultaneously cut Medicaid and allowed Affordable Care Act subsidies to expire, driving premiums and healthcare costs even higher for millions of Americans. As a result, millions of people can no longer afford healthcare at all.

Critics argue that TrumpRx does nothing to solve the healthcare crisis. It simply forces Americans to navigate a collapsing system on their own while Donald pretends handing people coupons somehow counts as governance.

And then there is the math.

During a Senate Finance Committee hearing in April, Senator Elizabeth Warren questioned Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. about Donald’s claim that TrumpRx lowered drug prices by as much as 600 percent.

Senator Warren: The president pitched his Trump RX website as the answer for Americans who are worried about healthcare costs. He claims that Trump RX has reduced prices by as much as 600%. Six hundred percent, which I think means companies should be paying you to take their drugs.

Warren then pointed to a specific example. A thirty day supply of Protonix cost approximately $200 on TrumpRx while the identical generic version, pantoprazole, cost only $16 at Costco.

When Warren asked Kennedy whether he knew the price difference, he admitted he did not.

Instead, Kennedy attempted to defend Donald’s mathematically impossible claim.

RFK Jr. : President Trump has a different way of calculating. There’s two ways of calculating percentage. If you have a $600 drug and you reduce it to 10, that’s a 600% reduction.

There are not “two ways” of calculating percentages.

The truly alarming part is not simply that Kennedy said something so obviously false. It is that the Secretary of Health and Human Services felt compelled to invent an entirely new version of mathematics rather than admit Donald was wrong.

That is where we are now.

Senator Warren later concluded that people using TrumpRx actually have better than a one in four chance of paying more for medication, not less, because the site often steers consumers toward expensive brand name drugs rather than cheaper generics.

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And while Americans struggle to afford healthcare, the man overseeing the Department of Health and Human Services remains one of the most aggressively anti vaccine figures in modern American politics.

Before becoming Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr. built his public profile on anti vaccine conspiracy theories and medical misinformation. That history came under renewed scrutiny as measles cases surged across the United States.

As of April 16th, 2026, there were already 1,748 confirmed measles cases and nineteen separate outbreaks nationwide. That follows a record breaking 2025, which saw 2,288 cases, the highest total in three decades.

The United States is now at serious risk of losing its official measles elimination status because vaccination rates have fallen below the threshold necessary to prevent outbreaks.

And still, Republicans continue lying about the cause.

On CNN, Republican Congressman Ryan McKenzie blamed the spread of measles on immigrants entering the country.

This is what he said:

Many of these instances that are coming into our country are from illegal immigrants who have crossed the border with no checks, no actual health records, and they are bringing these diseases into our country.

That is racist nonsense.

Measles is spreading because vaccination rates are collapsing, largely due to years of anti vaccine propaganda pushed by people like Robert Kennedy Jr. And even if immigrants were introducing measles cases into the country, there is a very obvious solution to preventing outbreaks.

Vaccinate your children.

But that would require the Trump regime to care about public health more than political grievance and conspiracy theories.

It gets worse.

Before entering government, Kennedy sued Monsanto over glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup weed killer. In 2018, he helped secure a $290 million verdict against the company on behalf of a man who developed cancer after using the product.

Kennedy himself once said Monsanto acted with “reckless disregard for human health.” And yet, after entering the Trump regime, Kennedy suddenly stopped talking about glyphosate almost entirely.

Senator Ed Markey confronted Kennedy about the disappearance of glyphosate concerns from later MAHA reports after Bayer executives reportedly met multiple times with the White House.

Kennedy claimed he was unaware of those meetings.

Even so, the administration issued executive protections benefiting Monsanto while offering vague promises about eventually reducing glyphosate use with no timeline, no enforcement mechanism, and no binding requirements whatsoever. Apparently poisoning people became less important than protecting corporate interests and keeping Donald happy.

TrumpRx is not designed to make Americans healthier. Robert Kennedy Jr. is not running Health and Human Services to improve healthcare outcomes. Donald Trump is not interested in lowering costs for ordinary people. They are interested in maintaining a system that keeps Americans exhausted, financially insecure, chronically stressed, and too overwhelmed to fight back.

As of 2026, two thirds of American adults say they are worried about affording healthcare. Four in ten Americans carry medical debt. One in three adults delayed or skipped medical treatment in the last year because they could not afford it. Nearly one in five of those people reported their health worsened as a result. Half of Americans say they could not afford an unexpected $500 medical bill.

And this regime knows all of it. They know TrumpRx is not healthcare. They know the system is failing. They know millions of Americans are getting poorer, sicker, and more desperate. That is not a flaw in the system they are building. It is the point.

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support independent media, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.