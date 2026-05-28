The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Patty Mooney's avatar
Patty Mooney
2h

How do you stay sane, Mary, when this relative of yours is nothing short of a monster?

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SeniorSue's avatar
SeniorSue
1hEdited

Mary, all so sad but true. With your demented, malignant narcissistic uncle “in charge,” our life is HELL on Earth. He steals our tax money for his own vanity projects. He admittedly appoints “losers” to his Cabinet of Kooks. He is sickeningly sadistic. While sucking up billions, he destroys our economy, our infrastructure, our health care, and siphons off our HOPE for a better future—or for ANY future. His bloodlust is boundless. Let’s celebrate our nation’s birthday with a CAGE FIGHT! A classless, cowardly con man tarts up the White House like a whorehouse. A bunker, a ballroom and best health care for our FUHRER. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of Health Care? The guy who eats roadkill? Puh-lease. A handful of spineless, shameless Republicans hold 630 million Americans as hostages. The big, beautiful obituary cannot come soon enough.

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