Donald Trump (left) had two brothers, Fred Jr and Robert, and two sisters, Maryanne and Elizabeth. Source: BBC

A Special Holiday Message from Mary

Hello to all of my Substack people. It is Mary, and I have some exciting news. For those of you thinking about becoming a Substack subscriber to The Good in Us, a founding member, or an annual member, we’re doing something just for the holidays.

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I wanted to make this holiday season a little extra special for all of you, so please be sure to go to MTMHoliday20% to receive your annual subscription discount.

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Happy Holidays,

Mary

Yesterday, I told the legendary Trump family mashed potato story. When Donald was five, he was tormenting his little brother, Robert, and driving everybody, including our grandmother, crazy while she tried to get dinner on the table. To stop him, my dad, who was almost eight years older than Donald, picked up a massive bowl of mashed potatoes and dumped it on Donald’s head. Donald was only five at the time, and he did not take this well. After a minute of stunned silence, everybody in the family, including Donald’s mother, started laughing at him.