To all of you who celebrate, Merry Christmas. I wanted to take a couple of minutes to thank all of you, the extraordinary people in this, The Good in Us community, who do more than I could possibly express to you to help keep me grounded and to keep me engaged in everything that’s going on.

Happy Hanukkah to everybody who celebrated; Merry Christmas to everybody who’s celebrating today. Happy Boxing Day. Happy Kwanzaa. And of course, Happy New Year, eventually.

It will probably be a good thing to have 2025 in the rear view mirror, but I think we learned a lot this year about what the fight is, about the importance of community and about possibility. I’m going to be taking a bit of a break over the next few days, but I will be posting still.

We’re actually heading over to London on Saturday, so there are a bunch of people over there I’ll be talking to and I’ll be sharing those conversations and experiences with you.

Mostly I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for being who you are; thank you for caring so deeply about what is going on in this country and in the world. I think it’s safe to say that you guys are the most engaged, dedicated, informed people in this country. It means such a great deal to me that you would take your valuable time and spend it on my Substack.

There’s going to be a lot of new stuff happening in 2026. As you probably know, it’s will be a crucially important year and we’re trying to set ourselves up to have as much impact as possible, to be as effective as possible, and of course, to continue growing this phenomenal community without which I honestly do not know what I would do.

So, again, thank you so very much for being who you are and for caring so deeply. I also just want to acknowledge what a difference you make in my ability to do all of the other work I need to be doing. So, thank you again. You’re awesome.