The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
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Thank you Mary, for the transcript with the nerd avengers. Waj turned a year older. Today I go and vote. That is nerve wracking, I am hoping for an election of Pastor Adam Hamilton. He strikes the right balance and tone for Kansas. Dead heat in the Governor’s race. I am voting in a lot of down ballot races. I am voting for the democrats. Tuxedo Man and Patches send their love to you and the nerd avengers.

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