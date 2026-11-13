10 November 2026 was the FIFTH Anniversary of The Good in Us! Looking back, it’s extraordinary how much we’ve witnessed, experienced, and been through together. It’s amazing how much this community has grown, and how far we, as a country and a people, have fallen and, how, finally, at long last, gloriously we have prevailed.

Thank you, to every single one of you—for your presence, your persistence, and your power. I am so looking forward to another five years during which we can shift our attention towards holding the Trump regime accountable and creating a truly representative multi-cultural democracy.

The Good in Us in particular and Mary Trump Media in general would not be possible without you

With deepest gratitude and hope for the future.

Mary

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

This is what Cindy Hyde-Smith said about the Senate race that cost her the seat:

And Kamala Harris learned a lesson that we may not quite enjoy her company in Mississippi. I think she learned that. But we’ve been a great team together. I blocked Scott Colom from being a federal judge, and you blocked him from being a US senator.

This is how CNN announced the result:

CNN anchor: CNN is now projecting the Mississippi Senate race, and CNN is projecting that Democratic candidate Scott Colom will win that race. Democrats are now gaining their 55th US Senate seat with a Scott Colom victory over Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde Smith.

First of all, oops. Secondly, it’s Kamala. And third, it’s actually 54 plus one Fetterman. Finally, the Mississippi Senate race was called in favor of Democrat Scott Colom over incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde Smith, who is clearly a racist. That makes Colom the first Black senator in Mississippi since Reconstruction. There is an interesting history between Colom and the woman he just defeated, who prematurely thought she had defeated him. During the Biden administration, Colom was a local prosecutor and was nominated to serve as a federal judge in Mississippi’s Northern District. But as a senator, Hyde Smith was allowed to use a procedure known as a blue slip, which blocked the nomination of any judge in her state. That is an unwritten tradition that Hyde Smith made good use of. And here’s the thing, though: if Colom hadn’t become a judge, he would not have been able to oppose her and essentially make her lose her job.

So congratulations, Mississippi. This is absolutely fantastic news. This is Colom thanking his supporters:

Scott Colom: All I did was have the courage to imagine a night like this. I had the courage to believe in Mississippi. I had the courage to understand that we could show the country that Mississippi matters.

Apparently Mississippi had the courage to pick another protein. Democratic Congressman Benny Thompson, who represents Mississippi’s only majority Black congressional district, celebrated Colom’s victory. At 78, Thompson has long been the only Democrat and the only Black member of Mississippi’s congressional delegation.

Benny Thompson: I now have a partner in Washington. I have a partner that can do wonders just because he cares. More important, he listens and we haven’t had that in this state in a long time.

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Georgia’s Senator Rafael Warnock, who became Georgia’s first Black US senator after winning a January 2021 runoff election, posted this message:

Rafael Warnock: The people of Mississippi have realized their power and there’s no going back. Scott, welcome to the fight. Let’s get to work.

It is indeed a glorious day with another Black American in the Senate, but let’s not forget. During Reconstruction, there were two Black senators in the South, and because of Jim Crow, for almost a hundred years, there were no Black people in the Senate at all. So we are making up for lost time.

You may have heard by now that Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, resigned yesterday amid revelations of several extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected by US intelligence of being a Chinese spy. Another involved a company executive, and Reuters subsequently reported that Huang had also been involved with a second Nvidia employee. The scandal has sent shockwaves through the AI industry. Nvidia shares plunged as much as 14.3 percent Thursday before recovering to close down 4.3 percent. Even so, the company lost nearly $493 billion in market value this week. The political fallout could be just as significant. Huang maintained close ties to Donald, who has called him a legend. Huang also pushed to preserve Nvidia’s access to China’s enormous technology market.

Last night, Donald sat down with ESPN commentator, why I don’t know, Stephen A. Smith for an interview on Smith’s online program, Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Here is what Donald had to say:

Donald: Nvidia is unbelievable. Stephen A. Smith: Should he have stepped down? Donald: Well, the big thing is, was the woman a spy? I don’t know if that’s been determined yet, but if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different. But I can tell you this, somehow he’ll end up on his feet. I mean, I know him. I know him pretty well. I always thought of him as a fine man.

Well, according to Donald, anybody who cheats on his wife, has lots and lots of affairs, and is potentially abusive to women is a fine man. I love how he really, really has his priorities straight. He knows for a fact that Stephen Wynn is going to be just fine. The controversy is now exposing divisions within the Trump regime. Congressional leaders are calling for investigations into potential security risks, while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik faces growing scrutiny over the administration’s handling of advanced chip sales to China.

Just this morning, Treasury Secretary and inappropriately smiley person Scott Bessent appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he made it clear that questions about the administration’s handling of Nvidia’s chip sales should be directed to the aforementioned Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnik.

Given the long reported tensions between these two men, Bessent certainly did not appear eager to defend Lutnik at all. A reporter pressed him on the matter:

Reporter: There have been reports that there was some tension between you and Secretary Lutnik about why Megaspeed was not placed on the entity list. I’m just wondering about the interagency coordination. Could Treasury have done that? Was it only Commerce that could have done that? What about the coordination? Scott Bessent: Yes. Well, I can tell you there was coordination. Treasury, USTR, and State were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months, but Commerce BIS has the pen, and you will have to ask them about their internal process.

Yes, ask them. I am telling you, this is going to be like a bunch of rabid rats in a pillowcase as everything continues to devolve.

In better news, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has announced that he is challenging Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader, setting up a leadership fight just as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January. Van Hollen says Democrats need new leadership to deliver on the message voters sent in the midterms, particularly lowering costs and ending the war in Iran. I hope Van Hollen’s list is much longer than that, but that is not a terrible place to start. Schumer claims he already has the votes to win, which may be true now, but there is a significant period of time between now and the vote.

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Van Hollen, on the other hand, says he has the support of more than 10 Democratic senators and senators elect. From what I can tell, a majority of incoming senators elect are in favor of voting against Schumer and for Van Hollen. Here is Van Hollen last night explaining the difference between himself and Schumer on Jen Psaki’s show on MS Now:

Jen Psaki: And what would you do that is different from how Leader Schumer would approach that particular issue? Chris Van Hollen: Well, he hasn’t taken a position on this. Jen Psaki: Well, for people who haven’t tuned into exactly the differences, tell them the differences. Chris Van Hollen: Yes. I think there are a number of differences. One is that I believe we should use our full power in the United States Senate to respond to the calls of the American people. So, for example, the war in Iran is an illegal and senseless war. I believe we need to end it now, immediately, and use all our power to do that. That means not one more penny spent on this war, so that we can bring prices down right away. Gas prices are up, diesel prices are up, and we are going into a winter where home heating oil prices are up. We should end this war and bring down costs now. The difference is I believe we need to be firm. The American people made it loud and clear that they want to end the war in Iran and bring down prices. Seventy-five percent of voters who went to the polls said, “End the war, bring down prices.” We should do it now. We should not say we are going to wait until January, when we have the power to do it, on December 11.

Well, generally speaking, one reason Van Hollen would be better is that he is, for the most part, a better communicator. He just did not do a very good job there, quite frankly. His focus is too narrow. And here’s the other thing: if Democrats don’t get rid of the filibuster, it won’t make a bit of difference whether the Senate majority leader is Chuck Schumer, Chris Van Hollen, or some other random person.

So maybe they need to start there. And let’s please start talking about accountability too.