The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Rodems's avatar
John Rodems
1h

Justice will come for Trump. Yes we’re going to have to Wait. But it will come. This is why Democrats want to appoint a Special Prosecutor. So they can focus on Americans people problems.

Let the system play out.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
1h

Thanks Mary for getting the Nerds back again!🌊🌊

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture