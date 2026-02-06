The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee Miller's avatar
Renee Miller
4h

Glad to see him still rocking!! He performed at our huge high school 🏫 n Fairfax, VA, years and years ago with Grin—they were just starting out. ❤️

Reply
Share
3 replies
Human Kind's avatar
Human Kind
4h

It should be really No kings protest nationwide to protest against online censorship nationwide to protest against fascism nationwide every single day week month and year! this is The United States of America where everyone has the right to peacefully protest!! to say whatever they all want to say and to agree to disagree in a civilized manner. To freely worship to freely exercise all of their 2nd amendment 4th amendment and to the rest of their amendment rights, this is our country not trump's!!! the White House is our house. Let's make America even more trump-less again."

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture