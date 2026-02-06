Nils Lofgren's Anthem of Protest
No Kings. No Hate. No Fear.
ANNOUNCING THE WORLD PREMIERE OF NILS LOFGREN’s PROTEST ANTHEM “NO KINGS. NO HATE. NO FEAR.
Nils Löfgren, musician and human being extraordinaire, is joining me LIVE on The Mary Trump Media channel to premiere his powerful and moving new song of protest.
Nils and I also took a few minutes to talk about the song’s origin and why this elemental song is, in my opinion, the anthem for our time.
Join us HERE!
The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Glad to see him still rocking!! He performed at our huge high school 🏫 n Fairfax, VA, years and years ago with Grin—they were just starting out. ❤️
It should be really No kings protest nationwide to protest against online censorship nationwide to protest against fascism nationwide every single day week month and year! this is The United States of America where everyone has the right to peacefully protest!! to say whatever they all want to say and to agree to disagree in a civilized manner. To freely worship to freely exercise all of their 2nd amendment 4th amendment and to the rest of their amendment rights, this is our country not trump's!!! the White House is our house. Let's make America even more trump-less again."