The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Cheryl LaGuardia's avatar
Cheryl LaGuardia
Sep 29

Smith is an American hero, Congressional Republicans are shite. We need to vote every single Republican out of office EVERYWHERE.

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Diane Fallon's avatar
Diane Fallon
Sep 29Edited

They are so desperate.

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