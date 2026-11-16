Transportation Secretary and MTV’s Road Rules Star Sean Duffy

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

Donald has been in office for almost two years with complete control of Congress, and Republicans have been very vocal about their priorities. They got Congress to fund ICE. They used Donald’s platform to push election reform, the White House ballroom, and the reflecting pool. So when the nation’s air traffic control system faltered, a reporter asked the obvious question: Is it a failure on his part that the money never materialized? This is how Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy answered:

Well, not at all. So before I even was sworn in, the president who loves the airspace was telling me we have to modernize. This is the first president we’ve ever had who cares this much about modernizing the airspace. And because he has pushed so hard and has given me so much support, I know internally. I don’t know about externally. He talks to me about it all the time.

Let’s pause there. Sean Duffy had a 20 minute conversation with Mitch McConnell while McConnell was in rehab, and Donald cares about airspace. What does that even mean?

Personally, I blame Joe Biden.

On Friday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop after communications and radar problems disrupted air traffic control centers across the country. It was the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years and the most serious since September 11, 2001. The shutdown lasted about five hours before restrictions were finally lifted that evening, but not before hundreds of thousands of people were stranded, flights were canceled, and airports were thrown into disarray. As many as a million travelers were affected.

Then came a show of administrative incompetence. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, which is something we should never have to say, held an impromptu press conference to calm the nation, or more accurately, to shift blame away from themselves. They were apparently there to announce that the ground stop had been lifted, but they never got around to making that announcement. Instead, Mullin explained that the FAA had been installing new equipment that overwhelmed the older system, essentially throwing Duffy under the bus. Duffy turned the event into a plea for more money for the FAA, blaming Congress and just about everybody else, including the aforementioned Joe Biden, because in this administration, it is always somebody else’s fault. The two also said there was no evidence of a cyber attack or rogue artificial intelligence, but they were not ruling either out.

In other words, they were letting us know they know nothing.

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With Thanksgiving travel just around the corner and no clear resolution, people are nervous, and rightly so. Thanksgiving is the busiest time of year for air travel. This is the problem when you put people like Duffy, Mullin, and Donald in charge of things. It is almost impossible to believe anything that comes out of their mouths, especially when they seem far more interested in covering their own asses and blaming people who were not even involved.

During Friday’s press conference, Duffy got upset when a reporter asked why the Trump regime had not done more to address the nation’s air traffic control problems, considering it has been in charge of everything for nearly two years. This is how that exchange unfolded:

NBC reporter: So why hasn’t this been a bigger priority for the president? Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress and still do. Sean Duffy: What network? NBC reporter: I’m with NBC News. NBC. Sean Duffy: So maybe you haven’t covered the hundred plus press conferences that I’ve done on this issue that have been led by the president, but I know Fox has covered the story about the president’s ask and my ask to get the money. And so I identify, well, because Congress has to give it to us, right?

I hate to break it to you, Sean Duffy, but you cannot effectively ask the question, “Where are you from? What network are you from?” Only Donald can get away with that nonsense. But it’s a relevant question.

You want $50 billion to fix a problem that hasn’t been fixed because people like you denied funding. Republicans have been in charge of everything, so if the funding wasn’t there, it’s because Republicans, including people like Sean Duffy, didn’t want it to be. By Sunday, Duffy was making the rounds on the Sunday morning shows, and on ABC’s This Week with Martha Raddatz, he suggested the system could not have been sabotaged because the person who installed the update was a “good American patriot.” This is how he answered when asked whether sabotage had been ruled out:

Duffy: Well, what we’re doing is we’re looking at a full suite of issues with the router and with the installation. Now, we know who did the install, a good American patriot, we believe, a veteran. So we don’t think that someone tried to sabotage the network on the install at all, but we don’t actually have the root cause.

Okay. We’re supposed to believe that some random guy in Arkansas replacing old copper wiring with fiber optic cables brought this country’s air travel to a complete halt for five hours.

That had nothing to do with the fact that Duffy’s son-in-law’s company received an almost $1 billion, 12 year government contract to update FAA infrastructure with an AI system that Markwayne Mullin himself admitted overwhelmed the system.

Thankfully, Donald was there to fill the leadership void left by the incompetent Duffy and Mullin. He walked us through this crisis in a calm, measured, mature way, as is his want, which negatively impacted potentially millions of Americans. Oh, wait. Who am I kidding?

The man who can never spend enough time in front of a camera decided to guest host an episode of Where’s Waldo, and he was nowhere to be seen. He was totally unavailable for comment unless the subject was golf. He did take some time on Sunday to post the following on his failing social media site:

If Congress approves the desperately needed money for air traffic control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently. It will be the best system anywhere in the world. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old. Ridiculous. We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve. The Biden administration set it back years.

Well, that’s rich. As we have mentioned, and it’s worth repeating, the Biden administration actually had billions of dollars allocated for these kinds of improvements, but people like then Congressman Sean Duffy voted against it. So did Markwayne Mullin. What’s next? Biden is going to be held responsible for the measles outbreaks and the Iran war? Oh, wait, they have already been blaming him for those things. In other words, this administration, led by Donald Trump, will take responsibility for nothing.

That leaves us with one question. If we give them $50 billion for work the Biden administration wanted to do but the Republican Congress refused to fund, and they get that $50 billion, what’s Donald’s cut?

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Here is what Donald told reporters this morning:

We have old equipment, broken equipment. We’ve been telling that to Congress. In Congress, upstairs will move. Very old equipment, some of it 55 years. And I hate to blame anyone, but the Biden administration hooked up a lot of copper into glass. And copper, if you know anything about electrical engineering, you cannot hook up copper into glass. So a lot of money was wasted, but the equipment is very old, in some cases more than 50 years old. And we essentially want to blow it up and put new in, and we can do it simultaneously with very little trouble. So that’s what we’re doing, but we need the funding to get it done.

Yes, they need the funding, because they have been so responsible with our money. Here’s the thing. My great uncle, John Trump, was actually an electrical engineer. That means Donald is really, really smart, and I think we should leave it up to him to solve this problem.

On a very serious and quite frankly tragic and maddening note, the United States is facing a major public health reversal. A historic measles outbreak has sickened thousands and reportedly cost the country its measles elimination status.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Pan American Health Organization has revoked the designation the US earned in 2000, thanks to widespread vaccination campaigns that brought the disease under control. Twenty six years of progress wiped out as measles makes a comeback. It is making that comeback because of people like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services, who, given his virulent anti -vaccine stance, has convinced far too many Americans not to vaccinate themselves or their children.

Measles is a deadly, deadly disease. It can have serious health impacts on young and old alike. The MMR vaccine that eradicated measles is safe and effective. Only a monster would try to convince people otherwise, and here we are. The Trump regime and the Republican Party want us sick, tired, poor, and scared. The best way to combat them and push back against their backward looking cruelty is to stay informed and hold every single one of these awful, dangerous people accountable.

Before we go on, I want to leave you with one statement from Markwayne Mullin, made at the beginning of Friday’s press conference:

This is what the leadership of President Trump looks like by the organization and the team he’s put together. We’re built to handle crisis like this, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

I was wrong. It should not put your mind at ease. It should terrify you. However, I agree that this is exactly what Donald Trump’s leadership looks like.