The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

C. A. Schneiter
10h

I feel so small as an elderly, disabled, Hispanic, poor, USA citizen, female EXCEPT that I am expressing more honestly and fully all my political opinions online and in person. I am not quiet anymore. I was taught to be polite, compromise and keep the peace. That’s not possible now so I have a new voice. Thanks for being part of this process.

Sarah
9h

We are running out of time. While millions of Americans voted for Donald Trump out of self-interest, most never imagined they were voting away their freedoms, their rights, their economic stability, or the rule of law. But that is exactly what’s happening. Decades of relentless right-wing propaganda, from the McCarthy era to Fox News and beyond, have systematically dismantled public discernment. Today, nearly 76 million Americans have been so deeply misled that they can no longer recognize truth, justice, or the foundational principles of democracy. And yet, the real crisis is that far too many of us remain quiet. Our leaders are not fighting with the urgency this moment demands. We cannot wait for saviors. We must become the resistance. It is time to get louder, braver, and more coordinated. We need more than outrage. We need strategy. I believe we must form an immediate Resistance Think Tank. One of a powerful coalition of constitutional scholars, aggressive litigators, expert linguists, political historians who understand how democracies fall, experienced activists, cultural psychologists, and people like Mary Trump, who can anticipate the next moves of autocrats and their enablers. This group should not be symbolic. It must meet regularly, work collaboratively, and issue clear, actionable guidance to the American public. Not scattered protests, but sustained civic action. Not abstract warnings, but detailed instructions for reclaiming and defending our democracy. We need messaging that cuts through propaganda. Legal action that is relentless. Psychological insight into the cultic grip Trumpism has on millions. And above all, a unified front. This isn’t just about one man. It’s about whether truth, justice, and constitutional government will survive in America. The time is now.

