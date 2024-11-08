First of all, thank you to all of our new subscribers, and thank you again to everybody who has been here all along. Your comments yesterday really buoyed me and I woke up this morning feeling a new sense of resolve that, I have to admit, surprised me—especially after yesterday.
There’s a clarity that comes with knowing where the lines are drawn and I draw strength from that, as I do from all of you.
I need one more (hopefully) unbroken night of sleep, but will be back tomorrow.
More on the new mission here:
It’s scary and I don’t understand. The country has lost their way. Companies will not hire a felon but you would vote for a felon to lead our country? Insane. I can’t even sleep.
I will admit up front that I said much the same thing as I am about to say here over on Adam Kinzinger's blog.
We must realize that half the country agreed to what Trump said he was going to do. Thus, there's no point in blaming anyone other than that part of the electorate. They knew exactly who they were voting for. There's no excuse "well, I was voting against...." No, Trump and Vance, Musk and RFK Jr were all very, very clear with what they planned to do and Harris and Walz, the Obamas and all the others weren't wrong in hammering it home because, now, there is no excuse. We now know what those who voted for Trump wanted or were willing to accept. They voted for that and we all now have to ride it out. If in two years when all this has been done, there is still a slim majority of voters that says "yay, this was all great, let's keep doing this" then we have to accept that the US has slid back into the days of McCarthy and earlier, other times when we all lived in our silos and the war in Europe cost far more lives than it should have if the US hadn't stood aside for so long.
If in two years, that's still the case, and if in two years there is still a free Europe out there, then I am going there. I'll be almost 75 but I don't care. Because, honestly, we who voted against Trump don't deserve any blame at all in this and bashing our heads for four years at our age--we don't deserve that either. We stood strong during a lot. We stood strong during Vietnam protests, Civil Rights, against Nixon. More recently COVID. But standing strong against a criminal madman supported by more than half the voting American population is a bridge too far. I'll do it for two years, until the midterms. But no farther.
I am buying all my expensive goods, like tires, now so it bolsters our current economy. I have unsubb'd from every single corporation that supported Trump. I am weaning myself off Amazon but it played such an important part during COVID, and I live in a small town, that's going to be tough. But I'll certainly reduce my spending. I will buy more simple food from my local co-op. I believe that what Trump proposed, if enacted, will cost everyone but the billionaires and very well-to-do and the sooner those of us who warned about price rises DON'T pay those prices, the sooner those very people who didn't want to pay Biden's prices, will realize what high prices really mean.
I am tired of not sleeping, I am totally fed up today by all the plethora of articles blaming this group or that when, really, the blame lies with the people who voted Trump in. Period. I am also fed up with the emails proposing crazy ways of "fighting back" that really just echo what we were told during the election cycle. I will do things my way, I will find the best path. Mary, I still stand with you but I have to have an end date. And for me, it will be the midterms.