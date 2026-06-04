The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Critical thinking's avatar
Critical thinking
1h

I suggest the best way to Make America Great Again is to erase all things Trump.

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Jasenka Gajić's avatar
Jasenka Gajić
1h

And all of this is happening while Trump’s daughter and son-in-law are trying to turn protected Albanian coastline into a billion-dollar luxury resort for the ultra-rich.

As if destroying institutions and poisoning political culture at home wasn’t enough, now they are helping destroy protected nature abroad too.

Forests, wildlife, ecosystems, protected coastal areas — none of it seems to matter as long as billionaires get another private paradise where they can sunbathe, sip cocktails and play “exclusive island lifestyle” while local people lose their land and nature forever.

To them, the planet has become one giant Monopoly board: buy an island, build luxury resorts, bend the rules, cash in.

The problem isn’t just Donald Trump. It’s an entire culture of greed and entitlement where money matters more than nature, wildlife, history or the people who actually live there.

That’s why thousands of Albanians are protesting today with one simple message:

‘Albania is not for sale.

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