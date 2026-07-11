The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Mary R's avatar
Mary R
3h

I enjoyed reading the important points of Jacob Soboroff's interview with Mary Trump! I pray that I live long enough to see these evil-acting bastards (the orange one in particular) go bankrupt. I am 80 years old, so maybe that will be one of the reasons I can continue to participate in this life and in the political life (which I really hate to have to pay attention to--so sordid and predictably evil!) of the United States. We have got to take our country back from these bastards. God bless America!!

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
4h

Thank you, Mary for the great transcript with Jacob who really cares about democracy

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