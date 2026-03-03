The fucking drapes. [Photo credit: Saul Loeb, Getty Images]

During a White House ceremony yesterday, Donald was supposed to bestow the Medal of Honor on three American veterans; two of the commendations were being awarded posthumously. When he spoke to the press and families, there was more than the Medal of Honor recipients or the war he started in Iran on his mind, because Donald has his priorities straight:

See that nice drape? When that comes down right now, you see a very, very deep hole, but in about a year and a half from now, you’re going to see a very, very beautiful building and there’s your entrance to it right there. In fact, it looks so nice. I don’t think I’ll even ... I think I’ll save money on the doors because it can’t get more beautiful than that. I picked those drapes in my first term. I always like gold, but I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved curtains, and it will be, it’ll be spectacular. It’d be the most beautiful ballroom. I believe it’s because I built many a ballroom. I believe it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world. And when you hear all that hammering out there, you know why the first lady is not thrilled exactly. She said, “Will the pile drivers ever stop?” They go from six in the morning ‘til 11:30 in the evening. Can you imagine? Here? You know what? To me, that’s a beautiful sound. She doesn’t like it. I love it. You know what? To me, other than here, because we’re donating it, not a penny to the taxpayer. It’ll be under budget ahead of schedule. It’ll be 400 million or less. Most people say 400 million or more. No, it’ll be less. But when I hear that sound, that beautiful sound behind me, it means money, so I like it, but my wife isn’t thrilled. She said, “This is getting crazy.” I said, “Don’t worry about it. We’ll be all finished up in a few months.” But now for the reason that we’re gathered this morning . . .

For him, honoring military veterans, those “suckers and losers,” is the sideshow. At the time of the medal presentation, three U.S. service members had been killed (the number is now six). There is no reason to think that Iran and Iran’s allies won’t retaliate in ways that could be even more devastating to the people of this country. Progress on the construction of Donald’s grotesque ballroom will not be of any comfort to the families of those soldiers who are dead or to the Iranian citizens who’ve lost children, even if they did want regime change.

Donald has never managed to come across as an empathetic person, but he no longer bothers to try. Even if it’s in his best interests, it is beyond his capacity. What I continue to be baffled by is how many people seem not to care that he is so incapable of rising to the occasion, so inhumane, and so depraved.

His behavior is wildly inappropriate, and yet people in that room for that solemn ceremony, nodded approvingly and laughed along with him as he bragged about a $400 million vanity project while children, civilians, and members of our military were being killed in his war of choice. Unfortunately, there is a certain class of people in this country who have decided that, for their own venal motives, there is no line Donald can cross.

It would appear, however, that this may not be true for an increasing number of Americans. A new Reuters-Ipsos poll released on Sunday shows that only 27% of respondents support the U.S. strikes on Iran. Only one in four Americans back this military action and that is a very small percentage. Typically, in these situations, Americans start off wildly approving military action, and that support degrades over time as things start to go south. That is what happened with the Iraq War.

Nearly nine in ten Americans say they have heard at least something about the strikes, which means it’s breaking through. The survey also finds that 56% believe Donald is too willing to use military force to advance U.S. interests—a view that is shared by 87% of Democrats, 60% of independents, and 23% of Republicans, which is a very high number of people in his own party to break with him.

Yesterday afternoon, a new poll from CNN was released showing nearly six in ten Americans disapprove of Donald’s strikes on Iran. A full 59% of Americans don’t trust Donald to make the right decisions on the use of force in Iran and 60% don’t believe he has a clear plan.

As the Trump regime’s rationale for engaging in this war of choice continue to change, casualties mount, and the debacle continues to spread throughout the Middle East, the number of people coming out against the war and the man who got us into it will continue to grow because, as the saying goes, this is going to get so much worse before it gets better—if it gets better—and as more Americans start paying attention.