The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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William Gregory Goodfellow's avatar
William Gregory Goodfellow
7d

Trump could star in the third “The Running Man” as the egotistical game show host.

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Rebecca Brents's avatar
Rebecca Brents
7d

---> The only way Donald could make this worse, and I’m very afraid we’re heading in this direction, is to make this event, this public execution, pay-per-view.

^^^ I don't know why they didn't. I certainly expected it -- if their trial balloon on whether there was a audience for this kind of horror gained traction. That's the only reason I can come up with as to why it wasn't presented as PPV from the start.

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