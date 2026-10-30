The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Sandra Greer's avatar
Sandra Greer
2h

Mary, you are the BEST. Telling us all you know about the wormy apple that is our politics.

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Lew A (Lincoln) Welge's avatar
Lew A (Lincoln) Welge
12m

Transsexual advocacy is the #NEARLY proverbial “bridge too far.” Especially when the #US imperium is currently complicit in the Apartheid Zionist Occupying Intransigent Criminal AZOIC IsraHell’s ongoing effing effort to eradicate the Palestinians via genocide.

LewALincolnWelge.com

#CREATORS (Conspiracy Realist Educator Activist Truther Organizer Reader Socializer)

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