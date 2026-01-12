The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. Jean Carroll's avatar
E. Jean Carroll
1d

MARY! MARY! AMERICA NEEDED SOME JOY! And you and Ronda are giving it to us!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Deborah dean's avatar
Deborah dean
1d

When you marry your best friend you are indeed blessed. Best wishes to you both!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1053 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture