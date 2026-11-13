The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
5h

Thank you for the transcript of your conversation. Trump is started up with people crossing the border in Mexico. Danielle is a genius when it comes to figuring out the landscape of politics as are you.

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Bob De Thomas's avatar
Bob De Thomas
5h

My wife and I live in NYC. Our mayor has been able to keep his campaign promises because Gov. Hochul has been giving him the money he needs.

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