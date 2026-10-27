[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

It is Tuesday, October 27th, and we are now just seven days out from the midterms, which I believe to be the most important election in our lifetime. If you haven’t voted already, please take the time to make a plan to do so. If you’re already registered, make sure you’re still valid. And of course, if you haven’t registered, go do that now.

The reality is that the stakes are higher than ever. The Republicans are clearly worried about the upcoming election. Donald has been crisscrossing the country, focusing his rallies in red states to drum up support for candidates in traditional Republican strongholds. His desperate need to campaign in these areas suggests that they are not as secure as they claim.

Recently, Donald made a collection of outrageous promises that can only be described as outright bribes:

They just sent out nearly one million refund checks for $500 each. Twenty million seniors on Medicare will soon be receiving a deposit of nearly $100 directly into their bank accounts. I am going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America $5,000. It’s only if we win. We got to win.

These offers aren’t just unethical; they undermine the very fabric of our democratic process. Why has he not acted in the last two years to address the disasters of his own economic policies? The economy is the number one issue on voters’ minds, and for good reason.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is an exorbitant price of $4.27. Diesel is at $6.35 a gallon. While gas prices have dipped slightly, crude oil has skyrocketed to almost $118 per barrel. This means that the cost of goods, including groceries, continues to rise. It’s important to remember that these numbers represent real struggles for everyday Americans, families who are trying to make ends meet.

Kevin Hassett, inappropriately smiley guy and the Director of the National Economic Council asserted:

To characterize the economy as a negative thing right now is really just misrepresenting the facts.

This sentiment is not just offensive; it demonstrates a complete disconnect from the lived experiences of the American people. If you haven’t lost your job yet, there’s nothing to complain about, right? This mentality undermines the struggles of millions who are suffering.

Share

Adding to the panic, we see attempts to block the certification of the Alaska Senate election if the Republican incumbent narrowly loses. Todd Blanche had this to say:

The presence of another candidate with a nearly identical name on the ballot has skewed the election towards Democrats.

This is nothing short of a power grab.

Michael McNulty, a former senior elections advisor who has studied elections worldwide noted this strategy does not bode well for our democracy. McNulty stated,

Donald Trump has essentially undermined the independence of the DOJ and it has been weaponized.

Barack Obama recently pointed out that Donald has turned the Oval Office into:

The Cheesecake Factory if Saddam Hussein had decorated it. He’s paved over the rose garden, put a helicopter pad on the south lawn and there’s gold everywhere.

Donald is fixated on defending the aesthetics of the White House. Again, this fixation reveals more about his insecurities than any actual concern for the nation.

The White House represents our country and that has to be pristine.

But in reality, it’s not just about the physical space; it’s about what that space represents. It’s about dignity, respect, and the values that should guide our leadership.

It is absurd to portray the White House prior to his regime as “horrible.” I remember visiting a lovely, well-maintained White House in April 2017, before Donald had a chance to impose his chaotic reign upon it.

This chaotic political landscape reminds us of the urgency of participation in this electoral process. It exposes the deep divides and the lengths to which certain individuals will go to maintain power, and it highlights our responsibility as citizens to act.

The crucial point is this: we have only seven days until the midterms. It is vital that everyone participates in this election. If you’re registered, verify that your registration is still valid. Spread the word among your friends and family every vote counts.

In the face of disinformation and manipulation, it’s our duty to ensure that our voices are heard loud and clear. As we prepare to head to the polls, let’s remember that we have the power to demand accountability and to reshape the future of our country.

Thank you for being engaged and committed to change.