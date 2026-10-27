The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Ramseur's avatar
Sally Ramseur
2h

Already voted 🗳️ early, I am also working the polls and I know it’s going to a lot of people voting 🗳️ on November the 🥉 3x

Reply
Share
Stevew's avatar
Stevew
2h

I received notification that my mail-in-ballot was accepted and will be counted. I sent it in weeks ago before Ron the con could change the rules.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture