2026 Wisconsin GOP HQ Vandalized: “Pedophile Protectors” Credit: Eau Claire’s NBC affiliate

Welcome to this week’s episode of Under the Radar, where we look at what the Trump regime is doing behind the scenes while keeping all of us distracted with their chaos and corruption. This week, I want to dive into the narrative that the Republican Party has constructed over decades, that they are the party of family values, that it is they who care about our children, whereas Democrats are the real threat.

Believe it or not, that is an actual campaign ad for Steve Hilton, the Republican candidate for governor of California. To be clear, there is no evidence that either actor in the ad is a minor. Hilton says they’re real actors and the ad was not generated by AI, but it is a remarkable choice for a political movement that has spent years accusing everyone else of sexualizing children.

And Republicans have spent decades using words like groomer and predator against teachers, librarians, LGBTQ+ Americans, doctors, and their political opponents. So we decided to take a look at some of the people inside the Republican Party. I think it’s safe to say that they’re throwing stones in glass houses.

On September 23rd of this year, former Minnesota Republican State Senator Justin Icorn was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempted possession of child pornography.

Icorn had been arrested in March 2025 during an undercover operation targeting commercial sex involving juveniles. According to federal prosecutors, an undercover officer repeatedly told Icorn that she was 17 years old. Icorn continued communicating with her, discussed prices for sex acts, requested a sexually explicit photograph, and arranged to meet her. Investigators found cash and a condom in his vehicle. Icorn resigned from the Minnesota Senate shortly after. He eventually pled guilty to attempted possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

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It is alarming to know that this man has four children. It is even more troubling to recognize that, despite his crimes against an alleged minor, he received merely a 16-month prison sentence.

Until this summer, David Pritt was a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates and an assistant majority leader. He was also a public school teacher. On July 22nd, 2026, Pritt was arrested following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor. A federal grand jury subsequently indicted him on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a child, and witness tampering. Federal prosecutors alleged that Pritt persuaded, induced, enticed, or coerced a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing sexually explicit images.

The alleged conduct occurred between March 2024 and January 2026. Pritt resigned from the West Virginia legislature following his arrest, and his school district suspended and later terminated his employment.

I’m not entirely sure why that’s all that happened to him, but of course, Pritt is not the only Republican state legislator facing federal cases involving children. Former South Carolina Republican state representative Robert R.J. May III was arrested in June 2025 after a federal grand jury indicted him on ten counts of distributing sexual child abuse material. Federal prosecutors alleged that May used the online alias Joe Biden to distribute 220 files containing child sexual abuse material over five days in 2024. Investigators alleged that some material depicted children as young as infants and toddlers. May resigned from the South Carolina House in August 2025 and pled guilty to five counts of distributing child sexual abuse material.

On January 14th, 2026, a federal judge sentenced him to 17.5 years in federal prison.

Dennis Hastert was one of the most powerful Republicans ever to serve in Congress. He was Speaker of the House for many years and he died in disgrace. Federal prosecutors stated that Hastert sexually abused teenage boys decades earlier while working as a high school wrestling coach in Illinois. Haster ultimately acknowledged sexually abusing boys he had coached. Due to the statute of limitations, which should not exist, he could not be prosecuted for the abuse itself. Instead, he pled guilty to illegally structuring bank withdrawals connected to hush money payments intended to conceal his misconduct. At his sentencing in 2016, Federal Judge Thomas Durkin described Hastert as a serial child molester.

On October 5th, two days after Hastert’s death, Fox News marked his passing with an in memoriam:

From the US Supreme Court as justices begin their new term with some controversial issues on the docket, as we go to break, former House Speaker Dennis Hastert has died. The Republican from Illinois served that post from 1999 to 2007. He was the longest serving Republican House speaker ever. His reputation was later tainted by allegations he had molested athletes during his career as a teacher and wrestling coach. He spent more than a year in prison. Hastert died Saturday of natural causes. Denny Hastert was 84.

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Tainted, you say? The man sexually abused minor children in his charge. He was a monster, and many Republicans knew what was going on, but Hastert served their purposes.

This is not an isolated incident. There’s much, much more. Right at the top of all of this is a legal case involving Donald Trump. Journalist and legal analyst Katie Phang is suing the Justice Department over its handling of the Epstein files. Phang alleges that the DOJ has violated the Epstein Files Transparency Act by improperly redacting and withholding records that Congress ordered to be released. Among the disputed records are FBI materials involving a woman who told federal investigators in 2019 that Jeffrey Epstein had introduced her to Donald decades earlier when she was approximately 13 years old.

The woman was interviewed by the FBI four times in 2019. When the DOJ initially released millions of pages from the Epstein files, records from only one of those interviews were included.

After news organizations reported that records were missing, the DOJ released additional interview summaries in March, stating these had been mistakenly coded as duplicates. In those subsequently released records, the woman alleged that Epstein brought her to New York or New Jersey and introduced her to Donald. She alleged that Donald attempted to force her to perform a sex act, and when she resisted, he punched her in the head.

Katie Phang is fighting to obtain the handwritten notes taken by FBI agents during the woman’s four interviews. On September 16th, Federal Judge Emmett Sullivan ordered the Justice Department to turn over redacted copies of those handwritten FBI interview notes for the judge to review privately.

The American people deserve and want transparency and the truth. As a trial lawyer, I understand the law. I understand that since December of 2025, the Attorney General of the United States in the Trump regime has been violating a federal law each and every day in his failure to provide the unredacted Epstein files, and that is why I have sued. There are two different wars being waged: one in the court of law and one in the court of public opinion. Convicted felon Donald Trump and the Trump administration led by his personal lawyer, Attorney General Todd Blanche is losing on both fronts. There is no two standards of justice. There should not be a double standard when it comes to justice, and I will fight for the truth and I will fight for the survivors and for all of the communities of survivors.

We all deserve to know what is in the Epstein files, especially the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Todd Blanche, the most disgraceful attorney general in American history, needs to comply with the law or be impeached and removed from office.

It is clear by now that the Republican Party’s ranks are filled with men who have committed horrible crimes against young women and girls. They are utterly complicit in the cover-up of the men who are allegedly in the Epstein files. We know for a fact that Donald is mentioned almost as often as Jeffrey Epstein himself.

So yes, we demand to know what is in the Epstein files and who Todd Blanche and others at the Department of Justice are protecting. We know that a jury has found Donald liable for rape.

What do you think is in the Epstein files, and why do you think so many people don’t want us to know?